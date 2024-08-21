Go and support your team…

Cricket fans in the UAE, take note! The Women’s T20 World Cup will now take place in the UAE according to a statement released by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The announcement was made on Tuesday, August 21, 2024, stating the shift of the tournament from Bangladesh. The ninth edition of the cricket tournament will now take place across Dubai and Sharjah stadiums from Thursday, October 3 to 20, 2024.

On the shift, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice stated, “It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event.”

He added, “I would like to thank the team at the BCB for exploring all avenues to try and enable the event to be hosted in Bangladesh, but travel advisories from the governments of a number of the participating teams meant that wasn’t feasible. However, they will retain hosting rights. We look forward to taking an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the near future.”

Allardice thanked the Emirates Cricket Board for ‘stepping in to host on behalf of the BCB and Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for their generous offers of support, and we look forward to seeing ICC global events in both of those countries in 2026.’

Once the fixtures for the Women’s T20 World Cup are announced, we will be sure to let you know. Tickets should also go on sale soon, and we hope cricket fans here in the UAE will go and show their support. Stay tuned!

In 2023, Australia won their sixth and third consecutive title after beating the hosts South Africa in the final by 19 runs. Way to go ladies! We can’t wait to see who will walk home with the trophy this year.

