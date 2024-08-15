It will be home to a 5-star branded spa hotel, another 250-key beach resort, a state-of-the-art yacht club, two exclusive branded beach clubs, and more…

Ras Al Khaimah’s hospitality scene has been shining in the spotlight this year with a slew of hotels opening in the next couple of years. And its latest announcement – Mira Coral Bay, has just shot to the top of our watch list.

Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah has just shared details about the new large-scale waterfront project in the Al Mairid area.

In partnership with Mira Developments, the ambitious project is a mixed-use destination that will convert Al Mairid into a tourism and investment hub. Mira Coral Bay will boast stunning one-of-a-kind architecture and facilities that are inspired by its surroundings and natural coral formation.

Each property in Mira Coral Bay will be developed in collaboration with world-leading lifestyle brands exuding unbeatable luxury and design. Just 10 minutes away from Downtown Ras Al Khaimah, Mira Coral Bay will offer residents and visitors easy access to the city but seclusion when they return to the serene waterfront retreat.

The waterfront destination will feature a 5-star branded spa hotel with 100 rooms, a beach resort with 250 rooms, a state-of-the-art yacht club, and two exclusive branded beach clubs. Additionally, it will be home to villas, townhouses and apartments, and for us foodies, 10 premium branded restaurants. Further elements include scenic walkways with architecture that incorporate the environment. And don’t forget, it’s all set against towering majestic mountains. Mira Developments is a UAE-based company and a part of the Mira Group. And among its most notable projects are the Mira Villas designed by Bentley Home, a gated lagoon community in Meydan, and Trussardi Residences in Al Furjan, Dubai – the world’s first residential property by the Italian fashion icon. This latest project from Ras Al Khaimah aligns with RAK Vision 2030. No completion date has been announced yet, but we will be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

Images: Marjan