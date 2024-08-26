Does he have a Clubcard though..?

The Dubai Royals really do seem to enjoy a trip to the UK over the summer. In the past they’ve been pictured – sans entourage, sans security detail – riding on The Tube…

Enjoying the raw natural beauty of the windswept Yorkshire moors…

And of course, as keen supporters of equestrian sports, no summer trip to the UK would be complete without a day out at Royal Ascot to watch the races.

The latest chapter of, the incredibly wholesome and down-to-earth adventures of Dubai royalty abroad – is an even further step into everyday UK culture.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai (AKA Fazza) – shared a picture on Instagram, of a family shopping trip to the British supermarket, Tesco.

In the candid snap, the junior members of the Al Maktoum household can be seen lending a hand in loading up the trolley. Every little helps.

What’s in the Royal basket though? Most of the items are difficult to make out but certainly looks Fazza has netted himself some oranges and a game of UNO (family holiday essential since 1971).

I only hope he takes advantage of one of the highlights of refined British cuisine. The Tesco Meal Deal. Fruit smoothie, pickled onion Monster Munch and a tuna pasta salad. Dhs20, absolute bargain.

Images: Instagram