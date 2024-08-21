One of the best staycation deals you’ll find this summer and kids go free!

If you want to escape the city and jet off to an island but don’t want to see your bank balance drop, consider Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection. This summer, the Polynesian-themed resort is running an offer you can’t refuse and we guarantee your full family will have a grand time.

Location

Located 40 minutes away from the Dubai World Trade Centre, visitors to Dubai may start to worry if they popped in the right location. But fans of Dubai Parks and Resorts will just sit back and enjoy the trip. After the skyscrapers are far behind, and one quick turn onto a ramp on the E11 (just a little before Ghantoot), you will spot signs leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Look and feel

I’ve been to Dubai Parks and Resorts in the past, but never made my way to the Polynesian-themed Lapita before. As we unload our bags we spot a lady out the hotel’s entrance welcoming little ones with orange leis. Once inside, we see a crowded reception area packed with families and little ones all gearing up for an exciting staycation ahead. ‘It gets very busy on the weekends’, we’re told, ‘especially now over the summer because of the theme park deal’ (see below).

Inside the lobby, dotted in between families and their children, we spotted tiki and tribal designs and elements in the decor and the design. If Disney’s Moana featured a hotel, you can bet it would look like Lapita.

Those waiting to be checked in are entertained by traditional dancers in grass skirts. After they shimmy away, we spot Brainy Smurf rounding a corner. He didn’t get very far as little ones and adults ran to greet him and snap up a photo. We loved seeing the excitement on everyone’s faces.

Rooms

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lapita Hotel Dubai (@lapitahoteldubai)

After check-in, we made our way to our suite where the Polynesian vibes continued. From the carpet to the throw on the king-sized beds, the tiki fan, lounger, curtain, paintings, and mirrors with bamboo designs – it all seamlessly comes together without being excessive. And the humidity on this particular day in Dubai only added to the Polynesian allure.

Above the bed, a fan designed to look like a plumeria flower graces the room like a dainty chandelier. And oh, speaking of beds, they were ‘ very cosy’ according to my parents who settled in for an afternoon siesta.

From our suite’s balcony, we have a view of the lagoon-designed pool with families swimming and splashing around, and soaking in the sun. A little beyond the other Polynesian-themed hotel blocks, we see the tops of roller coasters.

Facilities

Families will truly be spoiled here at Lapita. There are four theme parks which together have more than 100 rides and attractions: Motiongate, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Waterparks, and the recently opened Real Madrid World. And it’s all accessible by Lapita guests either on foot or by buggy. You can hop on board at certain locations within the resort.

Make sure you do your research beforehand and see which theme parks you’re most excited about and what works best for you. Since I enjoyed my staycation with my parents, we opted for Motiongate which had the more ‘tame’ ride options.

If you want to skip the theme parks this time, within the hotel, there are family pools, a children’s pool, a fitness centre, a kids/teen club, children’s playgrounds, splash pads, a lazy river and more.

For adults looking to further relax, there’s a Soul Senses Spa with different massage treatments, hot oil head massage, foot reflexology and more. The spa is also home to saunas, steam rooms, and a plunge pool which can be used complimentary either before or after your treatment.

Food and drink

Lapita is home to the all-day dining restaurant Kalea where you can enjoy breakfast after getting your Z’s and if you’ve opted for full board, you can enjoy lunch and dinner here, too.

For lunch and dinner, the buffet serves up a continental spread with Arabic, Indian, pasta and pizza, desserts and much more. You can pick from mocktails and cocktails from the bar, too.

For breakfast, we opted for an eggs benedict with a perfect runny yolks, and a fried omelette prepared by the chef at the live cooking station. You’ll also find continental favourites such as croissants, cheese and ham, and for a piece of home, hummus, fava beans, manakish, labneh balls and more.

The deal

Children under the age of 11 can stay and eat for free, and the cherry on top of it all, you will get free park access of your choice per person. You can pick from Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park and Real Madrid World.

The deal is valid until September 30, 2024.

Make your bookings on marriott.com

Lapita, Dubai Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, staycation offer available until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 810 9999. marriott.com

Images: Supplied