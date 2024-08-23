From driving and public transport use to fundraising…

Dubai is consistently ranked as one of the world’s safest cities. In fact, as per the latest Numbeo report, Dubai is the world’s fifth safest city (with neighbouring Abu Dhabi securing the top spot for the 8th consecutive year). That’s largely due to the impressive safety measures put in place by Dubai Police, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). But while many of us are aware of the more common things that could land you a fine in Dubai: speeding, dangerous driving, taking pictures of people without their consent – there are a few others you might not know about.

Here are 7 things you might not know could land you a fine in Dubai.

Jaywalking

Dubai Police recently issued a reminder to pedestrians that jaywalking is a criminal offence that could land you a Dhs400 fine. Any pedestrians caught crossing at undesignated areas could land themselves a Dhs400 fine if caught. The fines are in place to make sure that pedestrians stick to crossing the road in safe areas to avoid injury.

Fundraising

Collecting donations for worthy causes is a kind and generous thing to do, but there are frameworks in place to make sure fundraising is done in a way that remains within the remit of the law. As per The National, since 2008 it’s been a criminal offence to collect donations without the consent of what was previously known as the Ministry of Social Affairs. That legislation was then updated in 2015, making it illegal to donate to any unlicensed charity. Of course, you’re still able to fundraise for important causes, but it should be done through licensed charities like Emirates Red Crescent, to avoid misuse of money. Penalties for violating the decree include fines of between Dhs5,000 and Dhs100,000, and can also include possible imprisonment of between one month and 12 months.

Eating or drinking on the metro

The Dubai Metro is now 14 years old, but have you ever noticed how spick and span the cabins and stations are? This is because there are hard and fast rules in place which don’t allow you to eat or drink in the Dubai Metro trains or stations. If you are caught by the officials eating, drinking or even chewing gum, this could land you a fine of Dhs100. Yes, this even applies to water, so get your sips in before you get into the station or after you exit. Other fines you could end up with on the metro include a Dhs300 fine for sleeping in undesignated areas on the metro or a Dhs100 fine for putting your feet on the seats.

Sharing photos of accidents

The UAE has strict cybercrime laws in place, which it continues to update in a digital-first landscape to protect residents. As part of huge updates to the UAE’s cybercrime laws that came into effect in January 2022 as part of the Federal Decree-Law No.34 of 2021 on Combatting Rumors and Cybercrimes, anyone who photographs victims of accidents or disasters and publishes them online or circulates them through any electronic means can face a fine between Dh150,000 to Dhs500,000. The person could also face six months in prison.

Using a car horn in a disturbing way

Whether it’s excessive use on Sheikh Zayed Road rush hour traffic, or a horn waking you up in the middle of the night in a quiet residential area, the use of car horns in Dubai can undoubtedly be annoying and overused. And it can even land you with a Dhs400 fine and 4 black points on your license if you’re caught by officials using your horn in a disturbing way. So, toot wisely.

Having tinted glass beyond the permitted limit

On Thursday July 6, 2023, a total of 13 new traffic fines came into effect to reduce the amount of reckless driving in Dubai. This included a Dhs10,000 fine for tinting car windows beyond the permitted limit. Tinting windows is popular in Dubai as it helps to reduce the heat inside cars during the sweltering summers, and improve AC efficiency. So, while car owners are permitted to tint windows (with the exception of the front window screen), they must not exceed the 50 per cent tint rule, as per Article No. 9 in the new traffic law.

Leaving your car dirty

Since 2019, a rule has been in place to ensure that UAE residents keep their cars clean. As per Dubai Municipality and reported by Khaleej Times, a Dhs500 fine can be issued to any car owners who leave their car dirty for long periods of time.

Lead image: Piotr Chrobot / Unsplash