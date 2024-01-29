The Dubai Police issued fines for over 43,000 violations in 2023…

Dubai Police have issued a reminder to pedestrians in Dubai that jaywalking is a criminal offence that could land you with a Dhs400 fine. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Dubai Police shared that they issued fines for 43,817 violations in 2023.

In the post, Dubai Police warned that pedestrians caught crossing at undesignated areas could land themselves a Dhs400 fine if caught. The fines are in place to make sure that pedestrians stick to crossing the road in safe areas to avoid injury.

Sharing the stark statistics from 2023, Dubai Police warned that there had been 320 accidents where jaywalkers were run over last year, resulting in some 339 injuries.

So be sure to stay safe when you’re out and about.

Image: Arsalan Cheema/ Unsplash