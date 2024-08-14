Swifties can Shake It Off at this weekly Taylor Swift-themed karaoke night…

Sing your heart out to Love Story, Cruel Summer, Bad Blood, and Blank Space with your besties at Lucky Voice Dubai’s weekly Taylor Swift-themed karaoke night. Taking place every Tuesday from 9pm, ladies even get one complimentary welcome drink.

While the Eras Tour might not be making a stop in the desert this time (we can keep dreaming), Swifties can still experience the magic with a night full of singing, dancing, and all things Taylor Swift.

Lucky Voice, located in the Grand Millennium Dubai hotel, is the city’s ultimate karaoke and entertainment spot. And there’s a lot to love about this Barsha Heights bar: live music, a daily happy hour, a sweet ladies’ day, Saturday brunch… oh, and private karaoke pods for the most deafening singalongs. There’s always something happening.

Are you or your besties celebrating a birthday any time soon? At Lucky Voice, all birthday celebrants can enjoy Dhs300 in credit which can be used to purchase any item or experience at the venue. There are classic dishes to pick from, or you can even rent one of the private karaoke pods. The deal applies two days before or after your birthday and a minimum of four guests are required.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, Hessa Street, Dubai. Tuesdays, 9pm to 2am. WhatsApp: Tel:(0)52 991 6979. @luckyvoicedubai

Images: Social