Put the breaks on…

E-scooters and e-bikes are gaining popularity across Dubai and the UAE. However, as these numbers increase, so do the rules. So those of you fond of this handy transportation method take note, as a popular neighbourhood in Dubai has banned them.

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is seeking to enhance the safety of residents and visitors and has banned e-scooters and e-bikes. The news was confirmed by Dubai Community Management to Khaleej Times stating the decision was put in place to prevent accidents and to ensure a safe environment.

Notices are put up around the area restricting the vehicles on the ground and plaza levels of The Walk.

But JBR isn’t the first spot to put the pumps on the breaks on e-scooters and e-bikes.

Last month in July 2024, Dubai Police seized 640 vehicles for violations. The men and women in green have been keeping a watchful eye on two-wheeled commuters and have… for lack of a better word, punished those who for not abiding by regulations, dangerous riding and rule contravention, by taking away their ride.

E-scooters have also been banned on the Dubai metro and tram services. A post on RTA’s social media channel X stated that the ban came into effect to ensure the safety of those using public transport.

If you don’t want to have your ride taken away, you’re probably wondering…

What are the rules for using scooters in Dubai?