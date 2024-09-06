Winning September…

Halfway through September and the days just keep getting better in the capital. The season is fully underway at this point, and as festive days approach, you can sure of mire and more fun days ahead in Abu Dhabi.

Here are 6 incredible things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Tuesday, September 17

Take a trip to the Windy City with Chicago The Musical

Take a trip to the Windy City with this theatrical masterpiece, complete with song, dance and a true American legacy. At the Etihad Arena from September 12 to 22. Tickets start at Dhs185.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185, platinumlist.ae

Go full moon sound healing

Bodytree Studio is hosting a full moon sound healing class on this day, from 8pm to 9pm at Dhs135. Immerse yourself in the soothing vibrations of therapeutic Tibetan and crystal singing bowls along with the symphony gong.

Bodytree Studio, Hazza ‘ Bin Zayed The First Street, Al Manhal, Tuesday, September 17, 8pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 2 443 4448, @bodytreestudio

Wednesday, September 18

Engage in some mid-month stress busting

The Smash Room has an exciting offer till the end of October, so you can kick off busy season the right way. The package is priced at Dhs1099 and is designed for up to 4 people and allows guests to smash 50 glass items, one washing machine, one printer, one TV, and four CPUs.

The Smash Room, Nahil Building, Al Rawdah street W58, Abu Dhabi, open daily from midday to 11pm, prices start from Dhs69, @thesmashroomdxb

Check out a new restaurant in Yas Bay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meze ||| Bar ||| Grill (@hanar_restaurant)



Hanar is fresh, new and calling your name. The restaurant, now open on Yas Bay Waterfront facing what will soon be a brand-new beach, brings marvellous Mesopotamian flavours, amazing Anatolian ingredients and everything in between.

Hanar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11.30pm daily, Tel: (0)52 985 2564, @hanar_restaurant

Thursday, September 19

Go business lunching at Bushra by Buddha-Bar

Mouth-watering Levantine cuisine is in the mix at Bushra on Yas Bay, with the Levantine business lunch being served as a scrumptious two-course offering five days a week. With a choice of a house beverage, coffee or tea, you can have it all for just Dhs99.

Bushra by Buddha-Bar, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 1pm to 4pm, Dhs99 house. Tel: (0)50 601 1195. @bushra_abudhabi

Savour the golden hour at The Overlook

This is basically the really sweet happy hour – experience the enchanting golden hour at The Overlook and indulge a glass of rose and a cheese board while you take in the breathtaking views of Yas Island. Diners can also enjoy buy one get one on selected beverages.

The Overlook, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, daily, 5pm to 9pm, Dhs199, Tel: (0) 2 815 0000, @thewbabudhabi

Images: Supplied/Getty