One of the biggest bands on the planet are heading to Abu Dhabi this January…

Their mesmerising Music Of The Spheres World Tour was one of the biggest music movements of the summer, and now Coldplay are set to headline a mega stadium show in the UAE.

Headlining at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday January 11, 2025, Coldplay will perform their only Middle Eastern gig of their world tour right here in the emirates.

Returning to the capital for the first time since 2016, fans can expect a dazzling performance of sing-along hits, stellar showmanship, and an unforgettable production.

Ticket presale will begin next week, with artist presale taking place from 12pm on Wednesday September 25 via coldplay.com. Then, a Live Nation presale, who are the global producers of the tour, will begin at 12pm on Thursday September 26 at 12pm via livenation.me. For those not signed up, general on-sale will begin from midday on Friday September 27.

Ticket prices are still to be confirmed.

When the tour lands in Abu Dhabi, fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks from their ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres, including We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love. But those who’ve been listening to Chris Martin and co since the beginning of their musical journey can also look forward to belting out some of the biggest anthems from their backlog of mega hits, including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime.

Those that have caught the show elsewhere around the world – or seen videos from the incredible set – will know to expect lasers, fireworks and incredible LED experiences that will make this one of the most memorable concerts the UAE has ever seen.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has travelled Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australasia, selling over 10 million tickets globally and making it the most attended tour by a group in history.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday January 11, 2025, ticket prices tbc. livenation.me

Images: Supplied