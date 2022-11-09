Take your pick, party brunches, legendary rappers and world class DJs

This weekend has a pretty epic lineup. We have rap legends, an entire concert dedicated to Afrobeats, as well as a party brunch going underground and an Amapiano DJ who featured on the Wakanda Forever Album. Essentially everybody will be pleased with the parties in Dubai this weekend.

Wednesday, November 9

DBN Gogo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De-Ben Gogo (@dbngogo)

As previously mentioned, This Amapiano DJ featured on the album for Black Panthers sequel Wakanda Forever. DBN Gogo will be headlining 1Oak for the opening of their newest event Amapiano’s finest. The woman behind the track Khuza Gogo, which quickly became a certified platinum hit in South Africa, will be at 1Oak from 11pm.

1Oak, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Wed Nov 9 from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 881 8888 1oak-dubai.com, @1oakdxbofficial

Not3s

He could never be a fool to us because he keeps it 99 plus one. The incredible British rapper is the mastermind behind tracks such as My Lover, 99+1, and Addison Lee. He will be heading to Soho Garden in Meydan from 11pm. Ladies can avail special inclusions and free entry until 1am.

Soho Garden, Meydan Grandstand, Wed 9 Nov from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 sohogardendxb.com @sohogardendxb

Friday, November 11

Wiz Khalifa

No, we haven’t just spelled the Burj Khalifa incorrectly. You know him, we love him – Wiz Khalifa is heading up Soho Garden’s Black on Friday night. If you aren’t familiar with his music — he is the artist behind famous tracks such as Black and Yellow, and worked on songs for the Fast and Furious saga (See You Again) and Suicide Squad (Sucker for Pain).

Soho Garden, Black, Meydan Grandstand, Fri 11 Nov from 11pm. Tel: (0)52 388 8849 sohogardendxb.com @sohogardendxb

Bedouin

The international duo, Bedouin will be playing at the elegant rooftop bar 88Terrace for one night only. They are an American based producer duo who have performed at the elusive Burning Man festival as well as Coachella and Tomorrowland. Bedouin will be performing from 8pm onwards.

Bedouin at 88 Terrace, Bluewaters Island, from 8pm onwards, minimum spend per table starting at Dhs2,000. Bookings only, Tel: (0)56 881 6888, 88terrace.com @88terrace

Lekki Afro Caribbean Concert

If you’re an Afrobeats fan then this is exactly where you will be spending your Friday evening. Lekki will be taking place at The Bay in Festival City. The line up includes some class artists such as Tems, Wande Coal, Master KG and BNXN fka Buju.

Lekki Afro Caribbean Concert, The Bay, Dubai Festival City, 6pm onwards, Fri Nov 11, from Dhs255. dubai.platinumlist.net

Saturday, November 12

Chainsmokers

The dynamic duo behind some truly incredible bangers will be at White Beach this weekend and we are all super excited. If for some reason you aren’t familiar with who the Chainsmokers are – they are the geniuses behind tracks such as Closer, Don’t Let Me Down and Roses. The list of popular songs is extensive. The evening kicks off at 5pm and tickets are Dhs250 for general admission and Dhs350 at the door. Backstage and VIP tables are also available.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sat Nov 12, Dhs250 for general admission. Tel: (0)4 426 0701 dubai.platinumlist.net

Disciples

If you’re looking for a party brunch then look no further than Wanderlust. This season they are going underground and taking some incredible artists with them. This weekend is all about Disciples – they will be performing at the Wanderlust after brunch party from 4pm onwards.

Wanderlust Goes Underground, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm Nov 12, from Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, tickets are available here.

French Montana

He is unforgettable, French Montana will be headlining Sky 2.0. In celebration of his birthday French Montana will be kicking off Sky 2.o’s newest theme night – All Star. If you aren’t familiar with his music he is the man behind the 2017 summer hit Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track Welcome To The Party.

Sky 2.0 Dubai, Dubai Design District, Sat Nov 12, doors open at 10.30pm. Tel: (0)58 633 3633 skyduai.com @sky2.0dubai

Groove Armada

The English duo will be heading to The Club this Saturday and are known worldwide for their tracks like At the River, I See You Baby and Superstylin. Being one of the most successful electronic pop acts they will have you wrapped up in their majesty all night long.

Soho Garden Palm, Palm Jumeriah, Tel: (0)4 321 3361, sohogardenpalm.com @sohogardenpalm

Images: Supplied and social