The hottest new desert retreat in town…

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa is upgrading and we’re here for it. The retreat is launching all new Desert Pool Villas, set to unveil now and be operational from October 1, 2024. Highly anticipated, these villas are the epitome of rustic, desert luxury and will draw you into the allure of the sands.

This collection of eight villas blends raw nature with modern hospitality in the heart of the desert. The villas are available in one- and two-bedroom configurations with details carefully designed to highlight the free-flowing desert landscape.

Think chic modernity fused with traditional Bedouin elegance and you have these villas. Designed as ‘Sands of Serenity,’ guests are invited to getaway in spacious indoor and outdoor living areas, complete with private pools, sun loungers, and outdoor fireplaces. Every villa’s circular ceiling features a sky oculus and clerestory windows.

This is the perfect way to escape the city, relax, recharge and rejuvenate. Large windows provide the perfect view of the horizon, as the natural light shifts beautifully from dawn to dusk. Other amenities include a dedicated personal concierge that will attend to you throughout your stay.

Inspired by the Bedouin way 0f life, the package also offers an incredible experience filled marked with adventure with the resort’s range of thrilling nomadic desert experiences. To slow down, indulge in holistic wellness at the spa or tuck into the finest of Oriental flavours at Anwā.

Making reservations…

The Desert Pool Villas will begin welcoming guests from October 1, 2024 but you can make early reservations to be the first to experience them now. For reservations or more information, please visit https://www.babalshams.com/.

Getting there…

Bab Al Shams is a 45-minute drive from Downtown Dubai and lies along the Al Qudra road, opposite Endurance City. For the exact location, follow this pin.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, Desert Pool Villas opening from Oct 1, Tel: (0)4 809 6100, babalshams.com

