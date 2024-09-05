Complete with a “seven-star” hotel, world’s highest nightclub, world’s highest observation deck, and the city’s highest restaurant…

Set to make a wow-worthy impression on the city’s skyline, Dubai will soon be home to another world-record-breaking architectural marvel: Burj Azizi.

First announced back in January and slated for completion by 2028, Azizi Developments has now confirmed the USD1.5 billion skyscraper will soar to an impressive height of 725 metres with at least 131 levels.

Once complete, Dubai will be home to the world’s two tallest buildings, alongside the Burj Khalifa at 828 metres.

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, opposite World Trade Centre (between Ascott Park Place and voco Dubai), the mega project will be home to a “seven-star” hotel, the world’s highest nightclub on level 126, the world’s highest observation deck on level 130, as well as Dubai’s highest restaurant and hotel room on levels 118 and 122.

“Today is a special day as we finally break ground on one of my dream projects in Dubai. While the formal ceremony will be held later, I am delighted to be marking this occasion with our own team at Azizi – a team that will be building this iconic tower,” said Mr. Mirwais Azizi, founder and chairman of Azizi Developments.

“This tower will be our legacy. With Dubai having given my family and I so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people.”

burjazizi.com

Images: Provided