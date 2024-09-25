The 19 Dubai restaurant openings to have on your radar this October

From splashy beach clubs to the UAE’s very first Chipotle…

Dubai, get ready for a mega month of openings, as some huge restaurants, bars and beach clubs are set to make their debut this October.

From big name beach clubs to party restaurants and beloved fast food joints, we’ve rounded up 19 new openings to look forward to this October.

Casa Amor

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai this October. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss. The menu features sharing-style dishes blending South of France flavors with subtle Latin influences, served in an inviting, warm, and unpretentious atmosphere, surrounded by palm trees, earthy textures, and summery light wood.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, opening October. @casaamordubai

Chipotle

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) this October. Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads. Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans.

Chipotle, The Beach, JBR, opening October. @chipotle.me

Chouchou

Opening this October at J1 Beach, alongside a dozen other concepts, Chouchou is a chic French beachhouse from new hospitality company, With Love. Promising to bring a slice of St Tropez chic to the Jumeirah 1 beachfront, Chouchou promises next-level luxury and hospitality across a two-floor drinking, dining and socialising experience. Complete with a pool and beach area, salon, restaurant and several bars, Chouchou will be the only private members club at J1 Beach – with almost all the areas open to members only – although the restaurant will open for bookings for all.

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, daily 9am to 2am, opening October. chouchoudxb.com

Firehouse Subs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Firehouse Subs (@firehousesubs)

A grab-and-go restaurant founded in 1994 by two former firefighters, Firehouse Subs signed an agreement last year with Apparel Group to expand from their home in the US to the UAE – and the first stores will open this October. While the first locations are still to be confirmed, its set to bring hearty subs made with premium and fresh ingredients to Dubai. As the name suggests, expect firefighter-themed decor and specials.

Firehouse Subs, locations TBC, opening October. @firehousesubsuae

Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén on October 30, as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore, a week later. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be FZN, opening in early November, a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 30. @studiofrantzendubai

Frou Frou

For a touch of chic Parisian brasserie Frou Frou will open its first international outpost at The Lana Promenande in October, shortly followed by Frou Frou Marbella. Guests can expect classic French-inspired dishes, including foie gras, black caviar, and a seafood display, as well as artisanal cheeses from a dedicated sommelier, pastries, and a multi-sensory cocktail menu. The contemporary space will boast two dining areas, an open kitchen, outdoor terrace, and wine room. Sounds magnifique.

Froufrou, The Lana Promenade, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, Business Bay, opening October. @frou.frou.dubai

Gatsby

Known and loved in Barcelona for its incredible dinner shows inspired by the Great Gatsby, Gatsby is set to open on Palm Jumeirah this October. Gatsby Dubai invites guests to enjoy a sultry dinner show experience, followed by dancing into the early hours in a club-like environment. So, dust off your feathers and get ready to don your sequins, as this is sure to be a fabulous roaring twenties party you won’t want to miss…

Gatsby, West Side, Nakheel Mall Rooftop, opening October. @gatsby_dxb

Gigi Rigolatto

With RIKAS now part of lifestyle group Ennismore, they’re teaming up with another Ennismore entity, Paris Society, to bring St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto to J1 Beach. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s set to be a chic, French Riviera inspired beach club for relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. It’s also home to the famed Gigi Circus kids club, making it the place to be for families.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, opening October. @gigi_beach_dubai

Gohan

Coming with La Cantine to the new Bluewaters location will be Gohan, which is already found tucked inside La Cantine in DIFC. A premium Japanese restaurant that injects modern flair into rich traditions, it will bring an upscale dining experience to a more casual beachfront setting. Boasting indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a beautiful bar area, it’s set to become a stunning date night spot on Bluewaters.

Gohan, Bluewaters, opening October. @gohandubai

Jato

Taking the spot formerly occupied by beloved bar Q43 is Jato, a new Peruvian restaurant and lounge coming late October to Media One Hotel. The new eatery in Dubai Media City is perched on the hotel’s 43rd floor, and promises to serve up creative South American flavours and innovative cocktails against the backdrop of sweeping views. A curated live music and entertainment programme will further enhance the ambience.

Jato, Level 43, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, opening October. @jatodxb

La Baia by the Beach

Set to open this October, the chic beach club is inspired by the Amalfi Coast, and as such promises a charming taste of Italy on the shores of Jumierah. A showcase of Southern Italian flavours, dazzling and colourful decor, and sensational live performances that evoke the sense of summer on the Italian coast, it’s set to be a real sensory flight to one of the world’s most captivating places. The beach club will sit pretty by its own poolside, so whether you’re dining in the restaurant or lounging poolside, it’s set to be one of the most glamourous spots to see and be seen when it opens later this year.

La Baia by the Beach, J1 Beach, La Mer, opening October. @labaia.dubai

La Cantine Beach

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Cove Beach, between the Banyan Tree and Delano hotels will be La Cantine Beach. Slated to open next month, it will bring a restaurant, bar, beach and pool to the shores of Bluewaters island, marking an exciting evolution for the storied Mediterranean restaurant that’s been known and loved at Jumeirah Emirates Towers for the last decade.

La Cantine Beach, Bluewaters, opening October. @lacantinebeachdubai

La Serre

La Serre’s story began in Dubai, with the French restaurant serving as a top choice for Downtown dining for a decade. While that La Serre is no longer, the beloved French restaurant is set to open at C2 in the coming months bringing back its Parisian-style flair, hearty dishes, and organic ingredients to Dubai foodies.

La Serre, C2, City Walk, opening October. @laserreuae

The Lighthouse

Perennially popular The Lighthouse is a firm favourite in D3 and Yas Bay, and now the brand is adding a third licensed location to its UAE portfolio. This October, The Lighthouse will open a new licensed eatery in Dubai Hills, serving as a more upscale sister restaurant to the original in D3. Promising a self-described ‘elevated dining and social experience’, guests will be able to grab a drink in the bar, where you’ll find a mix of high tables and cosy lounges; or opt for a full restaurant experience, where a selection of Mediterranean-style dishes will be paired with an exclusive cocktail menu. As is customary at this community-driven brand, we can look forward to unique experiences, including wine tastings, book readings, and other events.

The Lighthouse, Dubai Hills, opening October. @thelighthouse_ae

Ninive Beach

Alongside Gigi, RIKAS will also bring a shorefront iteration of their opulent Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, to J1 Beach. Already located at Jumeirah Emirates Towers and Bab Al Shams Desert Resort, the third Ninive in Dubai will be the first festive Middle Eastern beach club in Dubai. It will feature a restaurant, bar and pool, as well as beach loungers.

@ninivebeach

O Beach Dubai

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, is finally coming to Dubai – and the official opening weekend will take place from Thursday October 24 until Sunday October 27. A general entry ticket will cost you Dhs150 for the ladies and Dhs250 for the gents. The VIP stage tables require a deposit of Dhs750 along with a spend of Dhs3,000 for four guests. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach Dubai will take over the space previously occupied by Andreea’s beach club, offering a sprawling 55,000 sqft of fun. With stunning views over the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, the space will feature a 4,000 sqft swimming pool, a sunset beach bar, a chic restaurant, a DJ booth, plush cabanas, a beachfront day bed area, a VIP section, and more.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, opening October 24. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

The Spaniel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Spaniel (@thespanieldxb)

Traditional British brasserie, The Spaniel, offers a cosy space where you can enjoy the best of British flavours – including a classic Sunday roast – in the stunning surroundings of Bluewaters Island. With a licensed bar, a premium beer selection, and live sports, it’s the perfect spot for a laid-back family meal or a fun night out.

The Spaniel, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, opening October. @thespanieldxb

Swingers

First announced last summer, London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island later this year. Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses. Each one will have a classic English theme: there will be a hot air balloon course, a waterwheel course and a clock tower course. So, get ready to challenge your mates over a bit of competitive fun. And new and exclusive to the Dubai venue will be a first-of-its-kind speakeasy, where you’ll be able to enjoy drinks in a private bar and a luxe crazy golf course, perfect for adding a VIP touch to a get-together with friends or private event.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening October. @swingers_uae

Tête à Tête

Described as a culinary destination where French indulgence meets Dubai glamour, Tête à Tête will open inside FIVE LUXE in the final quarter of the year. Joining the likes of high-energy Asian restaurant, Ronin; Barcelona’s renowned Paradiso bar, and Ibiza-born Playa Pacha, Tête à Tête is a swanky Monte Carlo-inspired bistro, where guests can dine on refined Southern French fare while enjoying the beautiful sea views.

Tête à Tête, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, JBR, opening October. @teteatetedubai