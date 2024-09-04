Bringing you thrills, stunts and incredible performances…

Fans of gravity-defying stunts, jaw-dropping acts and unforgettable entertainment experiences are in for an absolute treat in just a few weeks, as Celestia Nouveau is about to bring you a great line up of performances beginning September 27.

The entertainment extravaganza will arrive at Al Ain Square, bringing with it world-class artistry and cutting-edge tech to put on a brilliant spectacle that will feature a skilled cast of acrobats, aerialists, daredevils and illusionists who’ve wowed crowds in Vegas.

Whether it is boundary-pushing acrobatic feats or illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief, it’s all about to come to town in just a few weeks, to put on a one-of-a-kind show that can be enjoyed by fans of all ages until October 20. Also known for its pleasing product design and super soundtracks that will have you humming long after the curtains have fallen, Celestia Nouveau is ready to bring the thrills to the Garden City.

Grab your tickets now on platinumlist.net

Celestia Nouveau, Al Ain Square, Al Ain, September 27 to October 20, from Dhs75. platinumlist.net

Images: supplied