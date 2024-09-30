Into the final quarter we go…

Abu Dhabi’s fourth quarter is here, and it’s all but empty. But before we dive in, there’s a few things around town you’ll want to experience. Here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, September 30

Head to Barbar Restaurant on the Corniche

Lebanese eatery Barbar has made its way to the capital, with its pioneering location opening its doors on the Corniche in Al Saqr Tower. You can now get all of your favourite dishes, with dine-in and delivery services ensuring they hit the ground running.

Barbar, Al Saqr Tower, Corniche Street, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Mon to Fri 8am to 2am, Sat and Sun 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)2 446 2747. @barbargcc

Tuesday, October 1

Celebrate International Coffee Day…

…at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. October 1 is International Coffee Day, and you have the opportunity to celebrate your love for java at the many specialty coffee houses here. Pick from Bacha Coffee, % Arabica, Samira Maatouk, Caffè Nero and more, so you’re fuelled and fired up to take on whatever the new week throws at you. Raising a mug to all the coffee lovers reading this, and don’t miss our special feature here.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @thegalleriauae

Check out Abu Dhabi’s salt lakes

Abu Dhabi’s Salt Lakes took Instagram by storm last year. Bloggers, influencers and the naturally curious headed out to their location near Al Wathba Wildlife Reserve, to capture snaps with the narrow pastel green lakes filled with crystalline lily pad features. You can find the exact location on Google Maps, but getting there isn’t easy. Take an SUV, take snacks and back up supplies, tell someone where you are going, do not litter, and make sure you’re all fuelled up.

@visitabudhabi

Wednesday, October 2

Swing by Abu Dhabi’s coolest new beach club

This one has just opened its doors on the sidelines of the much-anticipated Surf Abu Dhabi, and it looks stunning. Inspired by the ‘joie de vivre’ mindset of Greece, Ilios Beach Club will be your one-stop destination for poolside parties and flavourful dishes inspired by the Mediterranean, when you’re on Hudayriyat. Inclusive of a lounge and private pool, its menu focuses on seafood options, pasta picks and premium meat cuts you can enjoy while lounging about on their expansive indoor and outdoor area, with stunning sunset views complementing your experience. Read more here.

Ilios, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, midnight to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8508. @_iliosbeachclub

Get a head start on halloween

If you want to dress funny, that’s up to you, but we’re talking about the new pumpkin spice latte available now at Jones the Grocer. The Australian-born gourmet brand serves the beverage up for just Dhs25, and with the rain making an appearance today in neighbouring Dubai, chances are you’ll begin fantasising about Fall. Pumpkin-shaped cookies are also available, with a pack of three all yours for Dhs15.

Jones the Grocer, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @jonesthegrocer

Thursday, October 3

Head down to NBA District

NBA District takes off this Thursday at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and it will signal the start of a weekend of world-class basketball action and basketball-centred entertainment. You’ll be able to meet NBA legends, participate in basketball activities on a full-size NBA court, engage in pop-up activations, get a picture with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, snag limited-edition NBA merchandise, and more. You can also check out a special jersey wall showcasing all 30 team jerseys, an NBA branded retro arcade, and get a free fade or cut at NBA ID barbershop so you can look great for your pictures. This interactive fan event welcomed 10,000 fans in its past two editions, and you won’t want to miss out this year.

NBA District, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, October 3 to 6. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. @nbaexperiences