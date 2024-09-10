One lucky winner can expect the ultimate F1 experience…

F1 fans in the UAE are always treated to an end-of-year spectacular, when the final race of the season takes place at Abu Dhabi’s thrilling Yas Marina Circuit takes place from Friday December 6 to Sunday December 8.

But if you’re looking to ensure it’s a next-level experience at this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, then this one is for you. As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary experiences offering, one lucky winner will be able to snag themselves an unforgettable race weekend experience, which includes a meet-and-greet session with none other than 8 time world champion, Lewis Hamilton.

The Marriott Bonvoy Sweepstakes: Experience Legendary in Abu Dhabi will see one lucky winner and their guests enjoy the opportunity of a lifetime, with the meet and greet just one of the benefits they’ll get to enjoy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.

The prize-of-a-lifetime also includes VIP hospitality for both the Saturday and Sunday racing events, as well as behind the scenes access to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas operation. There will also be two signed merch packages, to make sure you keep your memories long after the weekend is over.

Plus, to ensure you travel and stay in style, the winner will bag themselves return airport transfers, plus a three-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal from Friday to Monday, with a complimentary upgrade to a Club Deluxe Guestroom.

Hungry for more? You can choose a dining experience at one of the hotel’s top restaurants, either Li Jiang or Mijana.

How to enter

Entries are open from September 16 until October 28, and you need to be a Marriott Bonvoy member, which you can enroll in here for free.

Residents from the following markets are able enter the sweepstakes:

United Kingdom

Ireland

Netherlands

Belgium

Norway

Finland

France

Spain

Germany

Austria

Switzerland

UAE

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

As well as the main prize, members can also bid for the opportunity to win one of nine Grandstand packages, which will be live on the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform from September 16 until October 11.

Images: Getty and @MercedesAMGf1