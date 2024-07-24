It’s the final – and arguably biggest – race on the F1 calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024…

Abu Dhabi’s annual events calendar features an impressive array of music, theatre, sport and comedy events, and particularly builds momentum in the final few months of the year. But one of the city’s biggest highlights is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, now in its 16th year.

Thanks to a little injection of Netflix screen time, F1 popularity has increased exponentially, meaning that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race on the F1 calendar, always sells out.

If you’re thinking about getting tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024?

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, the race’s official title, will take place from Friday December 6 until Sunday December 8.

On Friday December 6, the first practice session will take place from 1.30pm until 2.30pm, with the second practice session from 5pm to 6pm.

On Saturday December 7, the third practice session will take place between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, with qualifying at 6pm.

On Sunday December 8, the final race takes place from 5pm.

Where does it take place?

At Yas Marina Circuit, an exhilarating track on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The 20 drivers complete 58 laps of the 5.281 km track, in a bid to end up on poll position.

Why is it a big deal?

All of the F1 races are a pretty incredible spectacle, but Abu Dhabi is particularly exciting as it’s the last race of the season – which this year has gone for a record-breaking 24 races. Typically, the winning racing driver has already been decided by the final race, as points are accumulated through the season, but that doesn’t mean the action is any less nail-biting.

As well as crowning a Formula 1 championship driver, the end of the season also sees the crowning of a championship team.

Who is performing at the after-race concerts?

After each day of racing (and the Thursday before the sporting action begins) a concert takes place at Etihad Park. So far, three artists are confirmed.

On Friday December 6, global music powerhouses Maroon 5 will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Frontman Adam Levine and co. will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger sure to bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to their feet.

Saturday’s after-race concert will see rap legend Eminem headline in Abu Dhabi. The 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient will bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd in the UAE to its feet, belting out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment and more.

English rockers Muse, who were the first band confirmed for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concert Series and will perform on race day, Sunday, December 8.

The artist performing on Thursday December 5 is still to be confirmed.

How much are tickets?

There are an array of ticket options and prices, all of which now come with access to one Yas Island theme park, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Watan, encouraging all those coming for F1 to explore more of the UAE capital.

Entry level tickets are the General Admission tickets, priced from Dhs750 for one day or Dhs999 for all three days. This offers casual, open-air seating, great track views, and access to the after-race concerts and fan zone experiences.

Grandstand tickets can be bought for the North, South, West or Marina Grandstand, depending on which part of the track you want prime views of. Prices start from Dhs1,650 for all three days, and as well as all the same inclusions as General Admission, also come with access to the pit lane walk on Thursday, and Oasis Area, where there are multiple F&B options.

To go VIP, you’ll want to snap up hospitality tickets, which come with access to one of the enclosed suites, five-star dining, prime views, and unlimited drinks for three days. Of course, you’ll also get after-race concert tickets. Tickets start from Dhs11,000.

Note: Concert access is included with all F1 tickets, but can’t be bought separately. You can upgrade concert tickets to golden circle, which gets you right to the front of the stage. Golden circle upgrades start from Dhs195.

What else is happening around the Abu Dhabi F1?

F1 fever typically takes over the entire Yas Island during the Grand Prix weekend, so we can expect brunches, parties, celebrity appearances and much more across the island. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for the details.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750. abudhabigp.com

Images: Getty and supplied