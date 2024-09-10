Fun for the whole family…

Dubai Garden Glow, like many outdoor attractions in this city, took a hiatus for the summer months, and for those looking out eagerly for a return, has just announced a reopening date for a brand new season. Mark your calendars – it’s September 11.

Located inside Zabeel Park, this neon park is touching 10 years, 10 seasons of entertaining families across the winter months. It houses a number of attractions inside the park itself like Glow Park, Dinosaur Park, Magic Park and Art Park.

All these are different sections of Dubai Garden Glow, with unique attractions in each of them. At Glow Park, you will find a number of light installations from moving flowers, a sparkling butterfly path and more, all constructed manually and fabricated with handmade lights.

The stunning light-created works of art continue at Art Park, where you’ll find imaginative and abstract installations. The eco-friendly park aims to bring together happiness, cultural values, beliefs and identity created a paradise of colour.

If you’re a fan of Jurassic Park and adjacent, a visit to the Dinosaur Park which is packed with 120 animatronic dinosaurs is a must. Expect to see pre-historic reptiles from the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous period.

Head over to the website to get your tickets today.

More season openings…

Opening dates for many more fan favourite outdoor spots have been announced in the past few days. Global Village UAE is reopening its doors next month on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 and will remain open for seven months, closing for the season on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Dubai Safari Park allows you to get up close and personal with an incredible variety of wildlife – and it’s reopening on October 1. The 119-hectare site houses 3,000 animals, 78 species of mammals, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, and amphibians and invertebrates.

While you’re able to visit Hatta for hiking, or water-based sports on the lake, if you want to stay over and enjoy the breadth of activities at Hatta Wadi Hub, you need to wait for it to reopen for the season, which will be October 1 this year.

