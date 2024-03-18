It will debut alongside a Gaia beach club and St Tropez hotspot Gigi at La Mer’s new J1 Beach development…

From the ultra chic shores of Cannes comes Bâoli – and it’s set to open in Dubai this September. Renowned for its haute cuisine and A-list guestlist, it’s set to bring a chic slice of the French Riviera to the city.

First linked to a Dubai opening back in 2019, Bâoli will now open its doors in the city in the form of a refined beach club at J1 Beach, the new development taking over La Mer South. Bâoli Dubai will debut as one of three beach clubs at J1 Beach, joining a beachside iteration of homegrown favourite, Gaia; and St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Beach.

A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges.

Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate.

As diner turns to dancing, pulsing DJ sets, live acts, and master mixology dictate the tempo, with the Bâoli’s lounge and secret speakeasy the places to see and be seen in the early hours.

The Dubai iteration of the famed Cannes hotspot will be operated by industry heavyweights Sunset Hospitality, also behind haute hangouts like Aura, Sushisamba, Drift and Signor Sassi.

As well as the trio of beach clubs, J1 beach will welcome a collection of nine restaurants, including Tulum hotspot, Gitano; African Queen, from the creators of Beefbar; a members club called Chouchou; and Moscow’s Michelin-pedigree Sakhalin.

Images: Supplied/ Bâoli Cannes