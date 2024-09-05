10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: September 6 to 8

Wonderful things to do in the capital this weekend…

September means the end of the summer (to most), new launches, reopenings, and a fresh start…of sorts. Speaking of which, what’s about to begin soon is your next weekend. On that note, here are 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, September 6

Celebrate Friday with a business lunch at Dai Pai Dong

Celebrating honest Cantonese cuisine, guests can savour Chinese specialities such as homemade noodles, dim sum and barbecued meats at Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s treasured Dai Pai Dong. Take a break this Friday and enjoy a four-course business lunch featuring delicious dim sum, spring rolls, soup, a main course and dessert from noon to 3pm for Dhs128.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 12pm to 3pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs128. Tel: (0)2 813 5588, rosewoodhotels.com

Give yourself some TLC at Saray Spa

While this is a bit of a drive from the city, it is well worth the trouble. Saray, at Al Wathba a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, has a host of rejuvenating experiences lined up to melt your stresses away. Pick from a list of amazing relaxation options such as massages, a salt room, jacuzzi, steam room, plunge pools and much more.

Saray, Al Wathba a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 204 4553. @alwathbahotel

Head to Stills for Ladies’ Night

Spice and Gossip is the name of the Friday ladies’ night taking place each week at the capital’s longest bar. Located inside Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, get your girl gang together for three hours of free-flowing house drinks for just Dhs99 from 8pm to 11pm. That also comes with a platter of crowd-pleasing tapas bites, and a further 25 per cent off the food menu. Bringing the boys along? They can enjoy the same deal for Dhs149. Want to upgrade to include cocktails and sparkling? You’ll pay just an extra Dhs20.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 8pm to 11pm, Fridays, from Dhs99. @stillsyasisland

Saturday, September 7

Savour a slow morning with Paul

If you’ve done breakfast at Paul, you’ll get why we recommend it. If you haven’t, this is a great time to give it a try. An ideal spot for a quick catchup, mid-day pick me up or weekend breakfast indulgence, this renowned French casual dining spot serves up all of your favourite breakfast options. Pick from the salmon croll drizzled with signature hollandaise sauce and garnished with crispy crushed onions, or just a good ol’ burger served in Paul’s signature potato bun. Rounding off the menu are the halloumi pesto quinoa and the shrimp burrata, among other options.

Paul, Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi. 9am – 11:30pm, Sun-Thu, 9am – 12am, Fri & Sat. Tel: (0) 2 645 2337, @paularabia

Chef’s Brunch beckons at Giornotte

At the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Saturday afternoons mean a marvellous Chef’s Brunch at Giornotte. Experience this memorable culinary extravaganza with an extensive buffet, that includes international delicacies, live cooking stations, and all the entertainment you’re looking for.

Giornotte, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)2 828 8282. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Four hands, Michelin star, you’re invited…

This weekend at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri’s Bord Eau, Michelin-starred chefs Nicolas Isnard and Ludovic Turac will combine their expertise to bring you a special four hands dinner. This is your chance to voyage through a brand new menu of exciting Michelin-starred eats, so don’t miss it.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, September 6 and 7, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs599. @bordeaubynicolasisnard

Sing along to Coldplay

Bathed in candlelight, this stunning show will pay tribute to one of the most iconic bands of our time. Come by the NYU’s Blue Hall and enjoy a Coldplay tribute show, with some of their biggest hits on show.

Candlelight: a tribute to Coldplay, NYU Blue Hall, NYU Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, September 7, 5pm, Dhs150. feverup.com

Sunday, September 8

Dine with bubbles, bites and more at Hakkasan

Every Saturday to Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm, pick from a selection of two brief bites, including the supreme dim sum which features har gau, Chilean sea bass, abalone chicken shui mai, and wagyu beef black garlic, or the mouth-watering vegan steamed dim sum with chives, morel mushroom, yambean carrot wrap, and truffle eryngii mushroom, while indulging in a premium selection of bubbles.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 6om to 8pm, Dhs398. @hakkasanabudhabi

Keep it fresh at a farmer’s market Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi has a fun farmer’s market going every weekend throughout September, and it includes a series of fun, educational workshops. You’ll be able to discover the best of local agricultural and homemade products here, with the market serving as a great platform for Emirati farmers and producers to introduce you to their carefully produced goods. Level 2, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri to Sun noon to 8pm throughout August. Tel: 800 707070. @reemmall

Enjoy a dozen amazing deals at Porters English Pub

As part of their twelfth birthday, Porters English Pub is putting out 12 days of exclusive offers, with a new deal for you to take advantage of every day. Join in the celebrations that will keep going until September 11, and every day from 6pm to 8pm, you can take advantage of unique deals such as a 12-hour happy hour for only Dhs25 on selected beverages, a cocktail extravaganza that will have you sipping traditional favourites for Dhs12, a wine oasis that’ll have you sipping fine grape beverages for Dhs12, and more.

Porters, Grand Millennium Al Wahda, Abu Dhabi, August 31, noon to midnight, Dhs279 (4 hrs), Dhs499 (8 hrs), Dhs699 (12 hrs). Tel: (0)2 495 3936. @portersabudhabi. millenniumhotels.com