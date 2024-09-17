Yes, actually…

He’s been making hits for the last 25 years both as a standout solo artist, and formerly as a member of Take That, and there’s no doubt that Robbie Williams is one of the great entertainers of his generation.

The Brit popstar graced stadiums, arenas and theatres all around the world… but most recently it’s a smaller stage he’s been spotted at – Lock, Stock & Barrel (LSB), at Rixos Premium, JBR.

In footage shared with What’s On, it looks like Robbie Williams put on an exclusive gig at the JBR super venue, leading us to wonder if a gig announcement, or exciting collaboration between Robbie Williams and the company behind LSB – Solutions Leisure – might be on the horizon? For the moment, Solutions Leisure have told us they can’t supply any further details. But watch this space.

Robbie Williams last performed in the UAE in October last year when he headlined the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The emotional and engaged performance saw the Rock DJ perform high-energy renditions of his hits including Let Me Entertain You, Candy, Angels, Radio, Millennium and She’s The One with his signature showmanship and pizzaz on full display. After the concert, he headed with his crew to Lock, Stock & Barrel in Yas Bay – so we already know he’s a fan of the brand.

Prior to the gig, What’s On caught up with Robbie Williams, where he told us that he considered Dubai a ‘land of opportunity’. So, perhaps he’s seen an opportunity to create something exciting with LSB? We can’t wait to find out more…

Images: Supplied