Your next bucket-list escape is just a staycation away…

Two Dubai hotels have been recognised in the prestigious World’s 50 Best list for 2024. Atlantis The Royal soared from 44th to ninth place, earning the ‘Highest Climber’ award, while The Lana – Dorchester Collection made an impressive debut at 23rd.

With 795 rooms, 17 restaurants, and 90 swimming pools – including the iconic Cloud 22 sky pool – Atlantis The Royal, “the epitome of over-the-top extravagance,” embodies Dubai’s bold, luxurious side. Guests can indulge in world-class cuisine from celebrity chefs like Heston Blumenthal and José Andrés while enjoying stunning sea views from sleek, minimalist rooms.

Described by the 50 Best Hotels team as “quiet luxury in a city known for over-the-top extravagance,” The Lana offers a more serene experience. Nestled along Marasi Bay Marina, the hotel exudes understated elegance with a design that feels like a collection of private residences. Its signature claret tones weave through everything, from the décor to the afternoon tea service. With dining gems like Riviera by Jean Imbert and the region’s first Dior Spa, The Lana is quickly becoming a haven for business travellers and those seeking a more refined side of Dubai.

For those looking to experience one of these ultra-luxury escapes firsthand, Atlantis The Royal is offering a limited-time staycation deal you won’t want to miss. Book a guest room and receive Dhs200 per day in resort credit, while Royal Club room guests will enjoy Dhs300, and Royal Club suite guests can indulge with Dhs600 in daily credit.

The offer is valid for stays booked until September 27, 2024, and is redeemable until September 30, 2025 – with blackout dates from December 24, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Images: Provided/Social