Looking for things to do in Dubai this week? You’ve come to the right place! Whether you’re looking for a taste of India or want to celebrate Chinese National Day, check out a new art exhibition, there’s something for everyone…

Monday, September 30

Visit one of the city’s most popular outdoor attractions – Dubai Miracle Garden

Dubai Miracle Garden is one of our favourite Dubai outdoor attractions and it’s now open for a new season. The 72,000 square-meter destination is home to over 50 million flowers in over 120 varieties. The garden even holds a Guinness World Record, and every season, scores of residents and visitors look forward to visiting. For UAE residents, tickets are Dhs60 per person. For others, it’s Dhs100 per adult and Dhs85 per child. Read more here.

Dubai Miracle Garden, Al Barsha South – Dubai, Mon to Fri 9am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 422 8902, dubaimiraclegarden.com

Savour the very many distinct flavours of India in one night at Zordaar

Want to dine across India at one restaurant? Head to the newly open Zordaar at the Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha. The restaurant has 75 different dishes spanning 16 states of India prepared by carefully blending tradition with innovation offering a modern twist to delight your palate. Expect to tuck into Delhi fried chicken, Kolkata fish, Mumbai pav, Hyderabadi biryani and more. If you want something inventive… try the vada pav spring roll, kutchi dabeli quesadilla, or Bombay mutton baida roti.

Zoordaar Restaurant, ground floor, Millennium Hotel, Al Barsha, Dubai (Near Mall of the Emirates), Tel: (0)4 329 2109, zordaarrestaurants.com

Tuesday, October 1

Experience Golden Week at Mott 32

Mott 32 is hosting a week-long celebration to mark Chinese National Day from October 1 to 7. The exclusive menu is priced at Dhs399 per person (minimum booking of two guests) and offers a blend of East and West. Indulge in starters such as black garlic and mustard prawns, Hong Kong honey chicken puff, kung pao chicken with cashew nuts, spiced BBQ wagyu beef short rubs and more. Your dining experience takes place in an East-meets-West aesthetic, marrying industry New York-loft-inspired styles with traditional Chinese elements.

Golden Week at Mott 32, Level 73, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Oct 1 to 7, Dhs399 per person, Tel: (0)4 278 4832, mott32.com

Sip on coffee for just Dhs10 at LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Let’s be honest. Every day should be International Coffee Day, but officially, that day is October 1 and you can celebrate a Dhs10 cup of joe at LDC Kitchen + Coffee. Your choice! Want an iced latte to cool down, or a strong cappuccino, or maybe you like a classic Americano? No matter what, it’s yours for Dhs10. And if you want a bite with your caffeine sip, pair it with a buttery croissant or a delectable pain au chocolat. The deal is available at all locations and you can even order via delivery platforms – Talabat, Deliveroo, and Careem.

International Coffee Day at all LDC Kitchen + Coffee in Dubai, Dhs10 coffee on Oct 1, @ldckitchen

Wednesday, October 2

Step into a Bavarian wonderland at The Stables

Dubai’s iconic British gastropub is transforming into a Bavarian wonderland. Expect a fun twist on the pub’s regular lineup, and on Wednesday, there’s Sprint Wednesday – a twist on Ladies Night. Additionally, there will be fun games including pretzel toss, hammer hit, giant jenga and more. On the Oktoberfest menu, there are draught beers for Dhs45 a pint, bottled beers starting at Dhs48, and of course, traditional bites from pretzels with tangy mustard to grilled bratwurst, chicken wiener schnitzel and more.

The Stables Dubai, 32 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre 1, Dubai, until Oct 6, Tel: (0)54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

Drea-ea-ea-ea-eam dream, dream, dream at DREAM

On October 2, DREAM is opening its doors to guests to a new ‘DREAMverse’ dimension. During your night, you will be teleported to a reimagined future which comes alive with a mesmerizing blend of light, technology, and artistry. Expect metallic and reflective costumes paired with cutting-edge visual effects and AI-driven storytelling during your multi-sensory dining experience. Speaking of which, there are new dishes on the menu including lobster and prawn salad, Canadian lobster, seasonal asparagus risotto and more. And we all know you won’t be able to resist the new glow-in-the-dark cocktail called Quantum Illusion. Prices start from Dhs1,000. Make your reservations on dreamdxb.com or call the team on 04 220 0224.

Dream Dubai, Address Beach Resort, JBR, open Wed to Sun from 8pm until late, Tel: (0)4 220 0224 @dreamdubaiofficial

Thursday, October 3

Check out an art exhibition at Tabari Artspace

Syrian visual artist Randa Maddah takes viewers on a journey of dream-like scenes with her latest exhibition Hanging Gardens at Tabari Artspace. Her exhibition which consists of oil on canvas paintings is influenced by the belief in reincarnation prevalent in Maddah’s region. The setting she chooses is the nature of Golan Heights in the southwest corner of Syria, a spot she retreated to in times of turmoil. Through her work, she suggests that the body is merely a garment the soul will shed, offering hope that death is simply a gateway to a new life.

Tabari Artspace Gallery, Gate 3, Bldg 3, DIFC, Dubai, until Oct 10, gallery open from 10am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 323 0820, tabariartspace.com

Catch a foreign film at Cinema Akil

This intimate arthouse cinema is the place to be to catch a foreign film. It is located in one of our favourite spots in the city, Alserkal Avenue, and you’re sure to fall in love with the cinema’s eclectic and cosy interiors. This Thursday, you can catch a screening of Arabic film Inshallah A Boy. The movie follows a mother named Nawal who is struggling to cope with the sudden death of her husband. To keep from losing her home to her brother-in-law and to provide a stable life for her daughter, she resorts to faking a pregnancy. But the lies become harder to maintain closer to the due date, and you’ll have to book your seats to find out how it all ends for Nawal as she fights for what is rightfully hers and her only daughter. And yes, before you ask… there are English subtitles.

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Oct 1 to 10 (except Oct 7), two show times 7pm and 9.30pm, Tel: (0)56 995 1225, cinemaakil.com

Images: Supplied