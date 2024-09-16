Foodies, ramen calm…

In celebration of its first birthday, SLRP Ramen, Abu Dhabi’s edgy ramen joint, is teaming up with its sister brand, 3Fils Dubai, for a special rooftop ramen pop-up.

The pop-up will take place every Tuesday, starting September 17, on the rooftop of Dubai’s popular homegrown Japanese restaurant in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour.

Choose from SLRP’s signature ramen bowls—like miso, duck, Wagyu truffle, and a vegan option—alongside tasty gyozas, kushiyaki, and handrolls. Guests can also customise their ramen with extra topping just the way they like it.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a birthday without gifts… Guests can expect branded tote bags, custom bibs for ramen slurping, stickers, and a magic mirror for plenty of photo-worthy moments.

With limited seating available, be sure to book your table, from 2pm to 9pm, in advance here: slrpramen.com

What’s On visited last year’s pop-up, check out how it went here:

Homegrown heroes

Since its inception in 2016, 3Fils quickly developed a loyal following and, the year after opening, was recognised as our Homegrown Restaurant of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2017.

Eight years on, the award-winning spot is (finally) headed for the capital, and set to open in the stunning Abu Dhabi EDITION in Al Bateen Marina, later this year. 3Fils Abu Dhabi will span over three floors, featuring two terraces with breathtaking views of the marina and Arabian Gulf.

Founded by two Emiratis and Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar (who has since gone on to create new concepts Goldfish, 11 Woodfire, and Osteria Funkcoolio, leaving Freddy Kazadi to helm the kitchen), the unlicensed spot was also recognised as the best restaurant in the Middle East at the inaugural MENA 50 Best Restaurants awards in 2022 and a prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023.

3 Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Dubai. Every Tuesday from Sept 17 until Oct 31. 2pm to 9pm. Tel: (04) 333 4003. slrpramen.com

Images: Social/Provided