23 brilliant things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this November

Etihad Park, Yas Drive, Abu Dhabi, General Admission from Dhs345, wirelessfestival.me

Winner of three Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Life of Pi, will arrive in the capital this November to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.

Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov15 to 17, etihadarena.ae

This year, the Michelin Guide Food Festival will take place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24, inviting foodies to discover a slew of exciting culinary experiences. Star chefs from an impressive collection of 20 local and international Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants will showcase their signature dishes, deliver masterclasses and offer unique insights into their kitchens across the three-day extravaganza.

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Nov 22 to 24, from Dhs85, platinumlist.net

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The 19th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links this November, and the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai rankings will battle it out for a place in the final event of the season. In addition to all the action on the green, there will also be unmissable entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the day in the championship village.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 to 10, @adgolfchamps

Spartan Beast World Championship

The 4th edition of the Spartan Beast World Championship will be held at the Al Wathba Desert from November 28 to December 1, which will see thousands of professional and amateur athletes as well as fitness enthusiasts compete. The event will also include a range of live entertainment and wellness offerings.

Spartan Beast World Championship, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, Nov 28 to Dec 1, arabia.spartan.com

Try out a new ladies’ night

Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has an all-new ladies’ night. Tales of the Orient offers two signature cocktails, each one inspired by one of eight remarkable women and choice of two legendary Dim Sum selections from a curated menu for Dhs125.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi

Try another new restaurant

The culinary master behind Dubai’s popular Japanese steakhouse Netsu, Ross Shonhan, will bring his take on Japanese Warayaki cooking to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this November. At Strawfire, guests can enjoy a culinary adventure that merges traditional Japanese techniques with bold, modern design

Strawfire, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, opening Nov 15, @strawfireabudhabi

Have a gin party at Hidden bar

From November 11 to 18, Hidden Bar’s is hosting an exciting Gin Fest to kick off the festive season with gin-tasting flights from Dhs99, curated food pairings, and live DJ sets on the rooftop terrace.

Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Nov 11 to 18, Dhs99, @rosewoodabudhabi

Go business lunching at Derwandi

Derwandi is offering a lip-smacking Lebanese business lunch in the capital, with a three-course meal priced at an incredible Dhs65. Enjoy a choice of soup, a fresh salad, and a daily chef-curated dish.

Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs65, Tel: (0) 58 853 9633, @derwandi.uae

10th Traditional Handicrafts Festival

The 10th Traditional Handicrafts Festival will take place from October 29 to November 17 2024. The event, taking place at Al Ain’s Souq Al Qattara, will showcase the work of skilled Emirati artisans as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to safeguard and promote Emirati craftsmanship and cultural heritage, while nurturing a vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Al Qattara, Al Ain, Oct 29 to Nov 17, @visitabudhabi

Try Sushisamba in Abu Dhabi

And four years after opening in Dubai, Sushisamba is set to add a slice of fine, fun-dining to Abu Dhabi’s dining scene this November. Sushisamba Abu Dhabi will debut this month at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, replacing VaKaVa, and bringing with it two floors of show-stopping decor and vibrant flavours.

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, opening Nov 2024. sushisambaabudhabi.com

Bring the kids to Mansour, The Festival

Fans will see the award-winning cartoon come to life when Mansour, The Festival comes to Abu Dhabi this November. Taking place for three days from November 15 to 17, 2024, everyone is invited to join in on the fun at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 4pm until 10pm. Tickets for the festival will cost Dhs30 per person when purchased on Platinumlist and it’s Dhs35 if you purchase tickets at the venue.

Mansour, The Festival, Zayed Sports City, 4pm to 10pm from Nov 15 to 17, Dhs30 online, Dhs35 at the gate, @mansourfestival

