23 brilliant things to look forward to in Abu Dhabi this November
As the year comes to a close, Abu Dhabi says…
The fun is hardly over. November in Abu Dhabi is a heavy month, in the best way possible. Loads and loads to see, do, explore, enjoy, eat, drink, party and get stuck in.
Try a new restaurant
View this post on Instagram
Majlis by Pierre Hermé is now open at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, ready to curb all your cravings for heavenly pâtisseries. Blend Parisian artistry with Arabian heritage and you have this gorgeous new venue.
Get caught in some cricket
The eighth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 lands at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium this month. The fastest and most exciting format of cricket promises a spectacular tournament.
Check out a new exhibit at Louvre
Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is the new exhibition and has been curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other big museums in France. If you’re nerdy for art, don’t miss this.
Go winter wandering at Park Market
Park Market at Umm Al Emarat Park is back for a fourth season, and it’s going to be better than ever. From 4pm to 10pm, explore local vendors, artisanal crafts and delectable food options, perfect for a family day out.
Laugh out loud at Ting Irie’s Comedy Nights
View this post on Instagram
Head over to Ting Irie’s BaamBoomRuum where you can enjoy two free beverages while witnessing epic live performances by up-and-coming stand-up comedians. Tickets at Dhs95.
Hear Disney Classics by Lang Lang
Internationally-renowned pianist Lang Lang is bringing some of your favourite Disney soundtracks to Etihad Arena in a captivating performance sure to bring back your best childhood memories.Tickets at Dhs145.
Go on a fun foodie trail at Taste of Abu Dhabi
View this post on Instagram
Taste of Abu Dhabi will return to Gateway Park South on Yas Island, with the best of the best across the city’s culinary scene converging. Think food, glorious food, plus music, celebrity chefs, pop ups and more. Tickets are priced at Dhs55.
Brave Ferrari World’s roof walk
The Roof Walk is back, which means this is your chance to walk on the world’s largest Ferrari logo surrounded by stunning views of Yas Island. Experiences start at Dhs195.
Enjoy the amazing Sheikh Zayed Festival
Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival is back to thrill families from November 1 to February 28 in Al Wathba area. Twenty-seven countries, 6,000 events, 1,000 performances and the Union Parade will headline this year’s edition.
Catch AR Rahman live in concert
View this post on Instagram
The legendary AR Rahman returns to the capital to grace the stage at Etihad Arena. Known for his groundbreaking fusion of Folk, Sufi, and Indian pop music, the two- time Academy Award winner will perform alongside a talented ensemble of singers and musicians, bringing his iconic scores to life.
Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, Nov 2, 6.30pm, from Dhs299, etihadarena.ae
Go boogie at the Boogie Box Festival
View this post on Instagram
Abu Dhabi’s gig scene is about to experience one final monumental chapter of the Boogie Box Festival, marking the end of an era that began in 2009. With two stages featuring a mix of local and international DJs, Boogie Box promises to be a spectacular 16-hour celebration on Hudayriyat beach paying homage to the event’s roots.
Hudayriyat Beach, Abu Dhabi, Nov 2 from 2pm, Dhs300, abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net
Wireless Festival
View this post on Instagram
Wireless Middle East 2024, an electrifying celebration of urban music and pop culture, is returning bigger and better than ever on November 23. Set to take place at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, this highly anticipated festival promises an unforgettable experience, with a lineup of world-class artists that has already taken the UAE by storm. Headliners include names like 21 Savage, Yeat, SZA and more.
Etihad Park, Yas Drive, Abu Dhabi, General Admission from Dhs345, wirelessfestival.me
See Life of Pi IRL
Winner of three Tony Awards and five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Life of Pi, will arrive in the capital this November to captivate audiences from November 15 to 17. The story of perseverance and hope will wow fans in Abu Dhabi, and you can grab your tickets here.
Life of Pi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov15 to 17, etihadarena.ae
The MICHELIN Guide Food Festival
This year, the Michelin Guide Food Festival will take place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from Friday November 22 to Sunday November 24, inviting foodies to discover a slew of exciting culinary experiences. Star chefs from an impressive collection of 20 local and international Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants will showcase their signature dishes, deliver masterclasses and offer unique insights into their kitchens across the three-day extravaganza.
The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi Food Festival, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Nov 22 to 24, from Dhs85, platinumlist.net
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
View this post on Instagram
The 19th edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship returns to Yas Links this November, and the top 70 players on the Race to Dubai rankings will battle it out for a place in the final event of the season. In addition to all the action on the green, there will also be unmissable entertainment to be enjoyed throughout the day in the championship village.
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 to 10, @adgolfchamps
Spartan Beast World Championship
View this post on Instagram
The 4th edition of the Spartan Beast World Championship will be held at the Al Wathba Desert from November 28 to December 1, which will see thousands of professional and amateur athletes as well as fitness enthusiasts compete. The event will also include a range of live entertainment and wellness offerings.
Spartan Beast World Championship, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, Nov 28 to Dec 1, arabia.spartan.com
Try out a new ladies’ night
View this post on Instagram
Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has an all-new ladies’ night. Tales of the Orient offers two signature cocktails, each one inspired by one of eight remarkable women and choice of two legendary Dim Sum selections from a curated menu for Dhs125.
Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi
Try another new restaurant
The culinary master behind Dubai’s popular Japanese steakhouse Netsu, Ross Shonhan, will bring his take on Japanese Warayaki cooking to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental this November. At Strawfire, guests can enjoy a culinary adventure that merges traditional Japanese techniques with bold, modern design
Strawfire, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, opening Nov 15, @strawfireabudhabi
Have a gin party at Hidden bar
From November 11 to 18, Hidden Bar’s is hosting an exciting Gin Fest to kick off the festive season with gin-tasting flights from Dhs99, curated food pairings, and live DJ sets on the rooftop terrace.
Hidden Bar, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Nov 11 to 18, Dhs99, @rosewoodabudhabi
Go business lunching at Derwandi
View this post on Instagram
Derwandi is offering a lip-smacking Lebanese business lunch in the capital, with a three-course meal priced at an incredible Dhs65. Enjoy a choice of soup, a fresh salad, and a daily chef-curated dish.
Derwandi, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, Dhs65, Tel: (0) 58 853 9633, @derwandi.uae
10th Traditional Handicrafts Festival
The 10th Traditional Handicrafts Festival will take place from October 29 to November 17 2024. The event, taking place at Al Ain’s Souq Al Qattara, will showcase the work of skilled Emirati artisans as part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to safeguard and promote Emirati craftsmanship and cultural heritage, while nurturing a vibrant cultural ecosystem.
Traditional Handicrafts Festival, Al Qattara, Al Ain, Oct 29 to Nov 17, @visitabudhabi
Try Sushisamba in Abu Dhabi
And four years after opening in Dubai, Sushisamba is set to add a slice of fine, fun-dining to Abu Dhabi’s dining scene this November. Sushisamba Abu Dhabi will debut this month at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, replacing VaKaVa, and bringing with it two floors of show-stopping decor and vibrant flavours.
Sushisamba Abu Dhabi, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi, opening Nov 2024. sushisambaabudhabi.com
Bring the kids to Mansour, The Festival
View this post on Instagram
Fans will see the award-winning cartoon come to life when Mansour, The Festival comes to Abu Dhabi this November. Taking place for three days from November 15 to 17, 2024, everyone is invited to join in on the fun at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi. Doors open at 4pm until 10pm. Tickets for the festival will cost Dhs30 per person when purchased on Platinumlist and it’s Dhs35 if you purchase tickets at the venue.
Mansour, The Festival, Zayed Sports City, 4pm to 10pm from Nov 15 to 17, Dhs30 online, Dhs35 at the gate, @mansourfestival
Images: Supplied