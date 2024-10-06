Closing out October in Abu Dhabi…

The days get shorter and the nights get longer and things get more and more fun in the capital. This week, as always, we have an eclectic mix of activities that will keep your weekdays busy but still fun, which is the best way to do it in Abu Dhabi. Take your pick.

Monday, October 28

Gear up for Halloween with L’ETO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’ETO (@letocaffe.official)



In the lead up to Halloween, L’ETO Cafe is offering a range of delicious treats and sweet things to fill your holidays. Try the Harvest Carrot Cake, Spicy Chai Cake, Chocolate Caramel Cake and more this season. They have five exclusive flavours and a set of cupcakes to choose from.

L’ETO Cafe, across various locations, letocaffe.official

Try a new street-food spot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yummy Dosa (@yummydosa)



Yummy Dosa has opened doors in Abu Dhabi and you can now try mouthwatering and innovativeMumbai street-style fusion dosas. To celebrate, they’re rolling out an incredible all-you-can-eat dosa deal for just Dhs39.

Yummy Dosa, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs, 11am to 11.45pm, Fri to Sat, 11am to 12.30am, Tel: (0) 2 676 7201, @yummydosa

Tuesday, October 29

Go business lunching

Business lunch with South American flair? Count us in. Every day of the week, guests have the choice of dining with a cheeky business lunch set menu that includes the choice of two appetisers, one main and a soup and one side dish included for only Dhs130. If you want the sweet finish of churros or a popsicle, it will be an additional Dhs30.

Coya, Four Seasons Hotel, The Galleria, Mon to Thu from 12.30pm to 4pm and Fri from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, for Dhs130 per person, Tel: (0)2 306 7000, @coyaabudhabi

Wednesday, October 30

Indulge in a luxe ladies only wellness retreat

Kintsugi Space is a zen, women-only wellness retreat on Reem Island, blending sound, light, and wave frequencies for deep healing. This seven-storey sanctuary offers members the chance to rest, repair, reset, and renew through vibrational energy work, ancient healing practices, and natural holistic therapies. Each membership begins with a quantum assessment to personalise treatments, followed by access to group classes like yoga, dance, and meditation, personal training, expert-led events, plus a sauna, pool, zen garden, and plant-based wellness kitchen. Memberships range from two-day retreats to year-long transformations.

Kintsugi Space, Tamouh, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0) 56 547 8900, @kintsugispace

Thursday, October 31

Celebrate Diwali at Yas Island

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island (@hiltonabudhabiyasisland)



Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is hosting the Diwali Spice Market on October 31 and November 1. This two-day event promises a colorful celebration of flavors, with a lavish buffet of Indian cuisine, live entertainment, and vibrant décor to mark the Festival of Lights.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Oct 31, 7pm to 10pm, start at Dhs150 per person, Tel: (0) 2 208 6900, dineatgraphos@hilton.com.

You might also like Snapped: Celebrities spotted in the UAE this week

Try out a new ladies’ night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosewood Abu Dhabi (@rosewoodabudhabi)



Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has an all-new ladies’ night. Tales of the Orient offers two signature cocktails, each one inspired by one of eight remarkable women and choice of two legendary Dim Sum selections from a curated menu for Dhs125.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi

Images: Getty