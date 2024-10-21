For a fun outdoorsy staycation…

If you go camping in the desert, chances are you’ll find yourself packing up the car with tents, blankets, a barbecue, firewood, three times more food than you need, and returning home with half a tonne of sand. Luckily, you can enjoy the fun of a camping trip without the hassle.

From one-off moon retreats to family-friendly campsites, here are 20 of the best places to go glamping in the UAE:

Dubai

The Nest by Sonara

Looking to elevate your glamping experience? Then book a stay at The Nest. These tents aren’t your average bubble dome. The accommodation is built straight into the desert dunes, creating a cool hideaway within Dubai Conservation Reserve. Brought to you by Nara Desert Escapes, the team behind luxury desert restaurant, Sonara Camp, there are 14 desert nests to enjoy. Each Nest comes with a bedroom area, private en-suite bathroom, an outdoor majlis for enjoying the sunset and a mini bar (available on consumption). There are three package types, and guests can choose between dune view (from Dhs1,960), sunrise view (from Dhs2,100) and sunset view (from Dhs2,380). Each Nest can accommodate up to four guests (two adults and two children).

The Nest, Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation. nara.ae

Hatta Dome Park

Hatta Dome Park launched in 2021 and is an exciting glamping experience to try. It is situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range and private pools. The tents come with a full range of amenities including a mini-fridge, television, private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space and more. Activities to keep you busy include trampoline jumping, ziplining, wall climbing, paragliding etc. Go with friends or family and if you have a baby with you, you can request for a cot in advance. Book here.

Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 852 2200. visithatta.com @visit.hatta

Hatta Sedr Trailers

Hatta’s impressive array of glamping options includes 13 airstream trailers, inviting guests to spend the night sleeping under the stars on the banks of the Hatta Dam. Each 18 square metre unit comes with a double bed and a sofa bed, plus a few little luxuries like a mini fridge, tea and coffee machine and a TV. Outside, each trailer leads out onto a secluded terrace, where guests can wake up and enjoy their surroundings with a morning brew, or recline with a book and while away the day. For a more up-tempo experience, right on the doorstep myriad adventures await, with kayaking, archery, hiking and zorbing a handful of the activities on offer.

Hatta Dam, Hatta, Dubai. visithatta.com

Hatta Damani Lodges

The Damani Lodges in Hatta are perfect for fun-filled, family getaways, dotted throughout the Hatta mountains and overlooking the adventure-packed Hatta Wadi Hub activity park. Each has a private terrace with amazing hill-top views, and all the amenities you’d expect at an entry-level hotel, including a separate bathroom, Wi-fi and TV. There’s three categories, ranging from the entry level to the more plush suites, with all available to sleep up to two adults and two children. But these getaways are more about what’s going on outdoors rather than inside, with paragliding, horseback riding, ziplining and more all part of the hatta adventure.

Damani Lodges, near Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta. visithatta.com

Terra Solis

Set over a sprawling 371,000 square metre landscape, Terra Solis Dubai can be found in a hidden oasis surrounded by endless dunes. The venue is a 30-minute drive from most locations in Dubai, making it the perfect escape from the city without a long car journey. Inspired by star constellations, guests can choose from three overnight experiences including 48 spacious and luxurious Polaris bell tents, 20 Perseid lodges and six exclusive Orion pool lodges. Prices for the bell tents start from Dhs1,169 per couple including breakfast and access to the pool and events.

Tomorrowland presents Terra Solis Desert Destination, Dubai Heritage Vision. Tel: (0)4 456 1956. terrasolisdubai.com

Abu Dhabi

Bab Al Nojoum – Hudayriyat Island

Wake up to the sound of waves, in iconic glamping tents under swaying trees at Bab Al Nojoum. There’s plenty you can get up to including water sports activities, yoga, chill in the hammocks with a book and much more. Book here.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum – Al Mugheirah

Abu Dhabi has a new camping experience snug in the remote neigbourhood of Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfa. It is run by Bab Al Nojoum who run the operations on Hudayriyat Island (above). Here you can try. variety of activities such as tree planting, kite flying at dusk, fishing, horse riding, falconry, take craft classes, snorkel, explore the mangrove, try hiking, biking, yoga, swimming, watersports, futsal, boardgames, and more. There are even expert guided tours. There are one bedroom and two bedroom cabins, plus RV campers.

Al Mugheirah, Al Mirfa, Abu Dhabi, prices start from Dhs683 per night. babalnojoum.com

Pura Eco Retreat, Jebel Hafit Desert Park

Now managed by Pura Eco Retreats, Jabel Hafit draws scores of people over the weekend for its picturesque views of the Al Hajar Mountains. If you want to camp here, you have three options: Basic camping for which you need to bring your own equipment, a fully serviced camping experience that includes breakfast where you will stay in a Bedouin tent, and furnished five-star bubble glamping tents complete with air-conditioning.

Umm Al Quwain

Kite Beach Center

Located in the quaint emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Kite Beach immediately transports visitors to the beaches of Bali with its chilled vibes, healthy food, and thatched beach huts. The dreamy beach huts are priced at Dhs250 per night on weekdays and Dhs350 weekends, with check-in at 9pm and check-out at 6am. The beach huts accommodate up to six people and include sun decks for sitting and sleeping, private shower, hammock, two water bottles, a fruit platter, free wifi, an electric socket, and outdoor air conditioning. To truly reconnect with nature, guests can opt for the beach tents starting from Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends and accommodating a family of three to four. Regular campers can also pitch their own tent with prices starting from Dhs100 per night.

Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain. kitebeachcenter.ae

Sharjah

Mleiha Glamping

This archaeological centre is now home to a new glamping experience in the cultural capital combining outdoor adventure and luxury. Your room, or luxurious Yurt (in layman’s terms, tent) options include standard, family or deluxe family, but all come with the comfort of a hotel stay paired with the thrill of outdoor camping. To keep the experience real, a Unimog will take you to the campsite at 5pm where you can unwind and enjoy beverages. As the moon starts to rise, you can enjoy a special 20-minute stargazing session with astronomy experts. Dinner under the stars follows, and you have the option to pick a specially curated menu, live on-site dinner, or a barbeque of your own. After a good night’s rest, rise before the sun to enjoy watching it rise over the Mleiha desert dunes. A 4×4 will be arranged to take you there and back. Post this, a traditional picnic breakfast basket awaits to help you fuel up. Prices start from Dhs1,295.

Moon Retreat by Sharjah Collection

The family-friendly Moon Retreat is home to 10 single-bed domes, two units of one-bedroom tents and four family tents. They all come with views of the Al Faya Mountains and the desert, a terrace where you can barbecue and most of them have temperature-controlled pools. At the venue, you won’t spot any cafes or restaurants. However, when you book your glamping experience, you will be asked to book your meals with options available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians and seafood fans.

Moon Retreat by Sharjah Collection, Mleiha, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 801 2020, sharjahcollection.ae

Kingfisher Retreat by Sharjah Collection

Located on the remote east coast of Sharjah, this eco retreat feels worlds away from the bustle of Dubai. You will arrive via a private boat to the private island that comes with a modern tent and its own private pool with amazing views of either the Indian Ocean or the mountains. Be prepared to spot birds, gazelles, turtles, crabs and more during your retreat. Pick from either a one-bedroom tent, two-bedroom tent or five-bedroom tent depending on the size of your crew. The barefoot-luxe resort is also home to a restaurant and a spa. Book here.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Khor Kalba, Sharjah. Tel: (0)4 437 6460. sharjahcollection.ae

Al Badayer Retreat

This retreat offers up a choice of rooms and tents and is a perfect staycation spot if what you’re looking for is adventure, serenity and a dose of Emirati culture. The eco-minded desert resort offers up rooms but there are tents (available in one or two bedrooms) if you want a glamping experience. The resort also offers customised desert experiences such as dune bashing, quad biking, horse riding, and desert safaris.

Al Badayer Oasis, Sharjah. Tel: (06) 556 0777. https://sharjahcollection.ae/

Ras Al Khaimah

Longbeach Campground

Putting the glam into glamping, the Bin Majid Beach Hotel has a series of luxury camping facilities ranging from beach tents to big safari tents, panoramic dome tents overlooking the sea and even a luxury sunset terrace suite. The resort is well equipped and the camping area is located directly next to a cool infinity pool that overlooks the beach with a pool bar where you can tuck into snacks and drinks throughout the day. There are plenty of activities from water sports to beach volleyball, archery and for the little ones, there’s junior chef, karate lessons, face painting and more. Prices start from Dhs830.

Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiyah, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (600) 566 600. bmhotelsresorts.com

Banan Beach

One of Dubai’s most popular glamping spots, Banan Beach has relocated to Ras Al Khaimah. The new location is set on a beautiful beach and features infinity pools, bars and restaurants, plus a self-cooking barbecue area. Camping prices start from Dhs650 for the small tent that sleeps two. Room rates are from Dhs650 per night.

Banan Beach, Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 235 3566. bananbeach.com @bananbeach Other fun options…

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Launched in May 2021, this pet-friendly ‘camp’ in Ras Al Khaimah will see you sleeping in containers. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp’s lodging experience includes an open campfire area where you can socialise in the evening, toast marshmallows, private bathrooms with a shower and more. Book here. Bear Grylls Explorer Camp, Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)56 501 5831. @beargryllscamp

Images: social/supplied