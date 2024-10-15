The iconic next-generation entertainment venue will echo the scale of the 20,000-capacity Sphere in Las Vegas…

There’s been talk of Dubai getting a Vegas-style Sphere entertainment venue for a while, but it’s now been confirmed that Sphere Entertainment Co, behind the iconic Las Vegas Sphere, will open the world’s second Sphere in Abu Dhabi.

In collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) the two entities will create Sphere Abu Dhabi, which will be a similar size and scale as the Las Vegas original. Although no location was given, we’re promised that Sphere Abu Dhabi will be in a prime spot in the UAE capital, with a similar capacity for up to 20,000.

Set to be a landmark edition to the entertainment offering in the UAE, Sphere Abu Dhabi will bring year-round events, that will range from concerts and gigs to unique shows and events. Whatever you’re heading to Sphere Abu Dhabi for, you can expect the jaw-dropping advanced technology and captivating storytelling that saw some 24 million visitors attend events at Sphere Las Vegas.

An opening date has not been given.

Could Dubai also be getting a Sphere?

While Sphere Entertainment Co plan to expand beyond just Las Vegas and Dubai, no additional cities have yet been confirmed.

Interestingly, Dubai could be getting a Sphere-style venue, although not by Sphere Entertainment. MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle revealed last month that as part of their Dubai Island development, they will have their own Vegas-inspired Sphere entertainment venue, which will sit at the centre of the three hotels. The trio of resorts – an MGM, Bellagio and an Aria – would surround what Hornbuckle described as a smaller but ‘equally compelling’ iteration of the Vegas icon.

Lead image: Supplied and @spherevegas Instagram