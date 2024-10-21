Perfect for getting down to business…

If you’re looking to take your meetings out of the office – or you just find yourself in the city’s financial centre – the business lunch deals in DIFC are arguably among the best in Dubai. From fine French fare to a set menu of delicious Japanese dishes, here are 19 brilliant business lunch deals in DIFC.

Alaya

Be it a break from the office hustle, or a lunch meeting, a chic midday meal awaits at Alaya in DIFC. There’s a three-course menu for Dhs148, or a four-course menu for Dhs168. Starters include spiced carrot salad, cheese borek, fried calamari and more. Mains will see you tucking into shish chicken, Mediterranean pasta or wagyu tenderloin, etc before moving on to desserts such as apricot tart, pistachio ice cream or the Mochikan chocolate cake. The business lunch is available from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Alaya, DIFC, Gate Village 4, Dubai, business lunch from 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs148 for three-course meal and Dhs168 for four-course meal, Tel: (0)4 570 6289. @alayadubai

Amazonico

Housed in its own spectacular three-floor address on the edge of DIFC’s Gate Village, Latin American flavours and tropical jungle decor take centre stage at this Madrid-born hotspot. For business lunch, you’ll want to reserve in the dining room on the first floor, where you can choose to dine either indoors next to the glass-walled kitchen, or out on the sliver of alfresco terrace, that’s encased by verdant and colourful plants. Business lunch, or Menu Ejecutivo, is served Monday to Friday, with two- and three-course options starting from Dhs110. On the menu, expect options like salmon nikkei prepared with a sweet passion fruit teriyaki, pollo a la parrila, a grilled half baby chicken, and a sweet finish with the tres leches milk cake.

Amazonico, Pavilion, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, from Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com/dubai

Avli by Tashas

An elevated Greek taverna in the heart of the financial centre is what to expect at Avli by Tashas. You know its from the award-winning Tashas Group thanks to the show-stopping decor, with earthy hues, curvaceous alcoves and grand chandeliers creating a space that feels grown-up and inviting. Despite the impressive attention to detail in the aesthetic, the cuisine remains remarkably unfussy – with simple, fresh flavours served up in either a two- or three-course business lunch menu through the working week. Expect options such as tuna carpaccio or red snapper crudo to start, main choices including soulavaki or vegetable moussaka, and the option to add on a traditional Greek dessert.

Avli by tashas, Gate Village 9, DIFC, 12pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs130 for two courses, Dhs165 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 359 0008. avlibytashas.com

Boca

Boca ticks all the boxes for a casual business lunch in DIFC, thanks to its laidback and industrial decor, and impressive menu of sharing plates that you can never tire of, thanks to the fact that it changes every week. You can choose from two courses or three, and you’ll be served a flavourful menu of Mediterranean-Spanish plates like confit cuttle fish, Gulf tiger prawns and pistachio kunafa rolls. If you’re clocking off early, pair it with a glass of wine from their well-stocked cellar, priced at a reasonable Dhs38.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, 12pm to 3.30pm, Monday to Thursday, Dhs115 for two courses, Dhs140 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 323 1833. boca.ae

Bull and Bear

Get down to business at this smart and sophisticated brasserie in the Waldorf DIFC every weekday from 12.30pm to 4pm, where a three-course business lunch menu offers the opportunity to savour some of the Wall Street-themed restaurant’s best-loved dishes. Priced at Dhs125, reserve a table by the window for lovely views, or in one of the regal blue leather booths as you get work done in the stylish surrounds. On the menu, dine on cauliflower soup, flank steak and seared seabass. If you want to upgrade to include a glass of wine, expect to pay Dhs165.

Bull and Bear, 18th floor, Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Burj Daman, 12.30pm to 4pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Cafe Belge

Take a break from the office at the art deco eatery inside the Ritz-Carlton, which has the feel of a grand brasserie plucked from London or New York. The business lunch is a set menu of seasonal dishes, featuring options like pumpkin soup or an heirloom tomato salad to start, followed by grilled seabream, steak frites, or half grilled chicken, and dessert options like salted caramel tart or vanilla creme brulee. It will cost you Dhs135 for a two-course meal and Dhs155 for a three-course meal, with the option to add a glass of wine for Dhs40. It runs over weekdays from 12pm to 3pm.

Cafe Belge, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Tel: (0)4 372 2323. @cafebelgedubai

Chic Nonna

In the gorgeously grand surrounds of Chic Nonna, where smart emeralds and crisp white tablecloths create a sleek space for power midday dining, guests can enjoy a delectable business lunch. The perfect set menu whether you’re engaging in an important meeting or enjoying a leisurely catch-up with friends, treasured Italian classics take centre stage on the seasonally-changing menu. Hearty starters, salads and antipasti kick things off, then a choice of main will always include fresh pastas, or flavourful meat and seafood options. To end on a sweet note, guests can choose from a selection of a la carte desserts and confections, from classic Tiramisu to creamy gelatos.

Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue Mall Zone D, DIFC, 12pm to 2pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs140 for two-courses. Tel: (0)56 545 5220. chicnonna.com

Clap

Occupying arguably the best rooftop spot in DIFC, Clap is a modern Japanese restaurant with a sleek and expansive terrace, impressive show kitchen, and a cool bar for those-in-the-know to head to after dark. But if you’re here dining in the daytime, Clap’s weekday business lunch is a great spot to fuel up and get deals closed over. For a well priced Dhs115, you’ll get a miso soup to start, a choice of two starters, and a main, and you can also add on a dessert, which range in price from Dhs35 to Dhs80. The menu features a la carte signatures like Clap salad, wagyu beef tartare, salmon teriyaki and shoyu Chilean seabass, as well as some business lunch specials.

Clap, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 12pm to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs115. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com/dubai

The Guild

A newer addition to the DIFC dining scene is The Guild, a gorgeously grand brasserie-style dining room located in ICD Brookfield. There’s a lot to love about this super-sized eatery, from its cafe-style Nurseries, to The Potting Shed, which serves as a great after-work drinks spot. But for business lunch, you’ll want to enjoy the glamour of The Salon, or the oceanic-themed surrounds of The Rockpool, while tucking in to a two- or-three-course business lunch menu. Pick from a starter or dessert and main for Dhs119, or upgrade to a starter, main, dessert plus a coffee for Dhs149. If you’ve reason to celebrate, or you’re just feeling fancy, there’s the option to add on two oysters and a glass of bubbles for Dhs120.

The Guild, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs119 for two courses, Dhs149 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 321 9142 theguilddubai.com

Josette

Endless shades of bubblegum, marshmallow and blush pink provide the backdrop to a restaurant of dazzling detail at Josette, all the master work of acclaimed designer Luke Edward Hall. The elegant French restaurant is a fabulously feminine space that is split between a bar – complete with light-up ‘press for Champagne’ wall, where lunch is served – and a more formal dining room, where dinner and weekly cabaret shows take place. For business lunch, served Monday to Friday, guests can tuck-in to Josper grilled prawns, eggplant mille-feuille, seared label rouge chicken, and grilled ribeye. Top it up with a tipple of house wine for Dhs25.

Josette, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs185 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 275 2522. josette.com

Kaspia

Alongside unveiling a fresh look and feel, Kaspia has revamped its business lunch menu, inviting you to dine in the rich, jewel-hued surrounds of its beautiful restaurant from Monday to Friday. Prefer alfresco dining? Book yourself a spot on the outdoor terrace, which bursts with botanical greenery. Served from 12pm to 3pm, two courses are priced at Dhs135, while three will set you back Dhs155. The European menu has a strong French focus, with options including smoked salmon, king prawns, and escargot to start, followed by mains including the Angus striploin and lobster ravioli. For those opting for three courses, the pavalova or chocolate fondant await.

Kaspia, Gate Village 2, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs135 two courses, Dhs155 three courses. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. kaspiadubai.com

L’Atelier Robuchon

Part of the global culinary empire of Joel Robuchon restaurants around the world, L’Atelier Robuchon is a sultry and contemporary fine dining restaurant in Gate Village, dressed in shades of red, wood and marble. The expensive-looking dining room serves up a mid-week business lunch set menu of two- or three-courses, with options such as burrata and salmon tartare, cheese soufflé, grilled beef and L’Atelier spaghetti all on the menu. For dessert, don’t miss the chocolate sensation.

L’Atelier Robuchon, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 11.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs129 for two courses, Dhs169 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 297 7729. atelier-robuchon.ae

La Niña

Self-described as a modern interpretation of Iberian Latino cuisine, La Niña is located at ICD Brookfield, alongside Josette and The Guild. Its interiors are beautiful, with a gorgeous hand painted mural on one wall, and twinkling chandeliers above the crisp white tableclothed tables. Business lunch is available from 12pm to 2.30pm, and it’s a sophisticated weekday affair, with two-courses priced at Dhs115, and three-courses costing Dhs155. Tasty options include gambas al ajillo and tuna salad to start, followed by roasted salmon or Wagyu beef meatballs.

La Niña, ICD Brookfield, DIFC, 12pm to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs115 two courses, Dhs155 three courses. Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

LPM Restaurant & Bar

A long standing stalwart on the DIFC dining scene, the French-Mediterranean fare served up at LPM Restaurant & Bar is some of the finest in the city. The venue is chic and luxurious, adorned in smart cream and natural shades that are smart and sophisticated, and there’s always a welcome buzz at the bar no matter what time of day you visit. For business lunch – or déjeuner d’affaires – you’ll want to visit LPM between 12pm and 3pm Monday to Friday, where a set menu is priced at Dhs135 for a starter and a main, or Dhs180 if you add on a dessert. The menu starts with salad of the day, followed by starters like vegetable terrine or crispy squid, mains including scallops with pumpkin puree or veal osso buco, and a praline chocolate cake for dessert.

LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village 8, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs135 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 439 0505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai

Mina Brasserie

Tucked inside the sleek Four Seasons DIFC is Mina Brasserie, a sophisticated all-day eatery from star chef Michael Mina. The interiors ooze New York cool, while the verdant outdoor terrace is one of the loveliest spots in this part of the city for dining alfresco. The business lunch is popular with the DIFC crowd for the fact that it allows you to enjoy much of the a la carte menu, with signatures like aubergine mille-feuille, crab salad, king crab spaghetti and the Wagyu burger all included in the mid-week deal. Expect to pay Dhs145 for two courses and Dhs165 for three courses, both of which include tea, coffee or ice-cream.

Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs145 for two courses, Dhs180 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 506 0100. fourseasons.com

Roberto’s

Another perennially popular restaurant in DIFC is upscale Italian, Roberto’s. A classy restaurant with a brilliant Burj-facing terrace, business at Roberto’s is best done over their Il Pranzetto lunch, a daily changing offering of signature dishes. For Dhs125, including a tea or coffee, you can tuck into a three-course menu, complete with a choice of antipasti, main and dessert. For an extra Dhs55, add a glass of prosecco.

Roberto’s, Gate Village 1, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 386 0066. robertosrestaurants.com

Shanghai Me

An ode to the glamorous post-prohibition era of 1930s Shanghai, Shanghai Me is a grand and glamorous Asian restaurant in the heart of Gate Village. The interiors are rich and regal, while the alfresco terrace, encased by verdant plants, is a lovely spot for alfresco lunching while you get your business done. Offering a contemporary take on Cantonese cuisine, business lunch changes weekly, and offers a soup, starter and a main for Dhs120. Expect options like hot and sour soup, Wagyu beef dumplings and yuzu miso cod.

Shanghai Me, Gate Village 11, 12pm to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. shanghaime-restaurant.com

Sucre

At this stylish, rustic-luxe DIFC restaurant, Mediterranean flavours are the order of the day, Under twinkling chandeliers and with front row seats to an impressive show kitchen, Sucre serves up one of DIFC’s best value business lunch offerings. For Dhs95, you’ll get a starter, main and side – plus have the option to add on a glass of wine for Dhs36 or a dessert for Dhs35. Mains to look forward to include an Australian Angus ribeye, ajillo prawns with garlic, or the roasted baby chicken, all of which can be paired with spinach salad, mushrooms or fries. Don’t miss the signature dulce de leche fondant for dessert.

Sucre, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs95 for three courses. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. sucredubai.com

Zuma

So popular remains the business lunch at Zuma, that even 15 years after bursting onto the Dubai dining scene, there’s often two seatings. Whether you book in the more formal dining room, or one of the upstairs lounge tables, this DIFC establishment always serves up a brilliant menu, slick service, and the kind of buzzing ambience you’ll only find at a handful of the city’s eateries on a mid-week lunchtime. The Ebisu lunch menu begins with a steaming cup of miso soup, followed by a choice of two starters like salmon avocado maki, beef tataki and crab salad. Then for mains, it’s an a la carte choice of dishes including miso marinated black cod don buri, grilled Australian wagyu rib eye with truffle sauce and roasted eggplant with spicy miso and smoke tofu sauce. Add on an a la carte dessert for Dhs41.

Zuma, Gate Village 3, DIFC, 12pm to 3pm, Monday to Friday, Dhs159. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com/dubai