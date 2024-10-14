Tickets for one adult and one child start from Dhs150 for two hours…

Say hello to Boo Boo Laand, a magical new play area now open inside Dubai Mall. Across 25,000 square feet, there’s plenty to keep the children entertained with over 30 attractions spread across four different zones.

The space is designed for children of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, café, and meet-and-greets with special characters.

Tickets start at Dhs150 for toddlers (1-2 years old) and Dhs190 for children (3-15 years old) for a two-hour visit, with one adult getting in free per child. Day passes cost Dhs210 for toddlers and Dhs280 for children. Babies under 1 year can enter for free.

For those with any birthdays lined up, Boo Boo Laand can accommodate children’s birthday parties with interactive workshops such as little chef’s kitchen promising endless hours of fun.

Described as “a journey into the heart of childhood wonder”, Salil Kumar Malik, the managing director, added: “Our mission was to create a space that blends play with learning and fantasy with education, ensuring that every child can find something to spark their curiosity and leave with a heart full of joy.”