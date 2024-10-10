New season, new attractions in the UAE…

The UAE never stops growing – there’s always something new and exciting on the horizon in terms of architecture, entertainment and fun things to do in the country. While the summer saw the opening of many an attraction, but the new season and the upcoming year is going to be a busy one.

Here are 10 new attractions coming to the UAE soon.

The Sphere

Opening: Unconfirmed

The latest of all the new attractions – Dubai is getting it’s very own Vegas-style Sphere, as part of the recent Vegas-ification of the UAE. The Dubai Sphere would sit at the centre of the three Dubai hotels – the MGM Grand, Bellagio and an Aria. And while it will be somewhat smaller, it’s set to be ‘equally as compelling,’ 110 metres tall, but with seats for 300. The attraction is set to showcase the history of Dubai, telling the story of how the emirate grew from a desert into its current cosmopolis.

Boo Boo Laand

Opening: October, 2024

This is the only dream space your little ones could need. Found in Dubai Mall this 25,000 sqft space is a shrine to wonder and whimsy with over 30 individual attractions spread across four different zones. The new attractions are designed for young ones of all ages – from babies to teens – and features a snow park, super slide, trampolines, football stadium, princess dress-up area, arts and crafts area, as well as live performances, interactive shows, and meet-and-greets with special characters.

Boo Boo Laand, Dubai Mall, pricing TBC, @booboolaand

Swingers

Opening: October, 2024

London’s popular crazy golf venue, Swingers, is opening on Bluewaters Island. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue that features several nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere. In Dubai, the super-sized 22,000 square foot venue will be set over two floors, and feature three fun-filled crazy golf courses, each one will have a classic English theme.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening early Q4. @swingers_uae

Museum of Candy

Opening: Unconfirmed

Coming soon to Dubai, this sweet one of the new attractions promises to be an immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. The first-of-its kind museum promises to fuse facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights. And what would a candy museum be without being able to sample some sweet treats?

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opening soon. @museumofcandy

Meydan Ski Slope

Opening: Unconfirmed

Much has been talked about the Meydan One project, labelled possibly one of the most ambitious project of Dubai. Within this Meydan One is an upcoming ski slope, adding to the existing Ski Dubai as world within a world. This to be the longest ski hall in the world, with an indoor slope of a 1.2 kilometer long downhill run. The current record holder in Ski Dubai and the one to beat, and these figures would do just that. The Meydan One ski resort will be open year-round despite summer temperatures in Dubai that can reach up to 50 degrees celsius.

Harry Potter World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter (@harrypotter)



Opening: 2025

A Harry Potter world is coming to the capital – doesn’t get more magical than that. It will be located in one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks – Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and will be the first Harry Potter theme park to ever open in the Middle East. The theme park will bring the magical world to life with immersive experiences. It will be a must-visit for fans of all ages. Everything in the park will be themed, meant to recreate the most authentic of experiences for the wizarding fans.

Harry Potter World, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, coming soon

Velodrome Abu Dhabi

Opening: 2025

Velodrome Abu Dhabi will apparently roll out the first UCI Category 1 indoor cycling track in the region. This makes it capable of hosting international championships, and peddling all sorts of track based tournaments. Vital statistics and stand out features include a rooftop track, with a 600-meter cycling incline rising up along the external walls, showing off a picturesque 360 degree view of Hudayriyat and the jagged Abu Dhabi skyscraper skyline beyond.

Velodrome Abu Dhabi, coming 2025

Natural History Museum

Opening: 2025

This will be the fourth museum of the Saadiyat Cultural District (after Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, and the Guggenheim), and is due to open its doors on Saadiyat Island in 2025. In addition to engaging exhibits curated to illuminate the universe’s 13.8 billion years of origin story, the site will also include a scientific research centre ‘that will undertake studies in zoology, palaeontology, marine biology, molecular research and earth sciences’.

Natural History Museum, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, coming 2025

Zayed National Museum

Opening: Unconfirmed

Once completed, the Zayed National Museum will stand as an architectural marvel, a fitting home for the inspiring story of our great nation and its visionary founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1918–2004). The Zayed National Museum was conceived to exist as a blended-use space, a public and civic building — a hub for discussion and learning, celebrating the rich and tapestried heritage story of the UAE, and its connection to the wider world.

Zayed National Museum, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, coming soon

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Opening: 2025

True to the spirit of Guggenheim (and conceived in collaboration with Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation), the plans for the building — cut a contemporary, unconventional, but singularly beautiful design. As outside, so within. Inside you’ll find 28 galleries across a 11,600 sqm expanse, there’s also an additional 23,000 sqm of exhibition spaces contained within the distinctive cones and terraces attached to the building. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will exhibit a collection of modern and contemporary art with a special focus on pieces from the West Asia, North Africa, and South Asia (WANASA) region.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, coming 2025

