Great ways to have a holly jolly Christmas…

Christmas is just two months away, which means its time to turn to December in your calendar and slot in these fun Christmas performances in Dubai. If you don’t want to miss out on a seat, it’s best you make your bookings now.

Here are all the Christmas performances in Dubai

Dubai

The Snowman Festive Concert

When: Saturday, November 23

Where: Dubai Opera

Encore and Dubai Opera are bringing together a concert of festive favourites, featuring a screening of The Snowman – a beloved animated film. It will include festive tunes, including The Nutcracker and other holiday favourites. The film follows the tale of a young boy and his magical snowman. As you watch, an orchestra will bring the music to life. It’s perfect for the whole family, and is sure to get you in the Christmas spirit. Purchase your tickets here. The Snowman Festive Concert, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Nov 23, prices from Dhs290, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Candlelight: Christmas Favorites

When: Saturday, December 14 (6pm and 8pm)

Where: Mina A’Salam Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah

Nothing can be more cosy than listening to Christmas tunes surrounded by the gentle glow of candlelights. To celebrate the festive season, the Gulf String Quartet are hosting a Candlelight Concert with some well-known Christmas tunes. Expect to sway or even sing along to Let It Snow, Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas, The Little Drummer Boy, I’ll be Home for Christmas, Rocking Around The Christmas Tree and many more. There are two shows on the night, 6pm and 8pm, and the concert lasts a little over an hour. Tickets start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

Majlis Al Salam Ballroom, Mina A’Salam Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 14 – 6pm and 8pm, prices from Dhs150, feverup.com

The Nutcracker

When: Thursday, December 19 to 22

Where: Dubai Opera

The timeless ballet masterpiece The Nutcracker by illustrious Russian composer Tchaikovsky returns to Dubai this December. The stunning art design paired with the ballet performance and orchestra is set to teleport you to a magical world where dreams come to life. It’s a great show for both, the youth and the young at heart. Prices start from Dhs290 and can be purchased here.

The Nutcracker, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dec 19 to 22, prices from Dhs290, Tel: (0)4 440 8888, dubaiopera.com

Tribute to Michael Buble

When: Friday, December 20 and 21

Where: Theatre by QE2

Is your Christmas playlist really complete if you don’t have the velvety tunes of Michael Bublé. This Christmas, head to the historic QE2 in Dubai and soak in the tunes of Michael Clews, the UK’s premier Michael Bublé tribute artist. You will be charmed by Clews’ performance as he sings some of Bublé’s greatest hits including Home, Sway, Haven’t Met You Yet and since it’s Christmas, expect to hear Santa Baby, It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and many more. Tickets start from Dhs120 and can be purchased here.

QE2, Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 20 and 21, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Abba Reunion Christmas Show

When: Sunday, December 22

Where: Theatre by QE2

This Abba Tribute show will feature all of your favourite Abba songs with a few special Christmas touches. The Swedish pop group will once again bring the magic of Abba to the stage with stunning costumes, choreography and of course, some amazing voices. Your night will take place in a very Christmassy setting and one thing is for certain, you’re sure to celebrate the timeless music in style. Tickets start from Dhs120 and can be purchased here.

QE2, Theatre by QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, Dec 22, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical

When: Friday, December 20 to 24

Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical is debuting in Dubai this festive season in December. The classic tale will take place on stage at the Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray and is sure to bring the heartwarming story to life. Bought to you by ArtForAll, this new production by Paul Taylor-Mills will feature iconic numbers like You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas. Tickets start from Dhs200. Read more here and book here.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Dec 20 to 24, prices from Dhs200, Tel: (0)56 611 2719, artforall.ae

Abu Dhabi

Elf The Musical

When: Saturday, December 14 and 15

Where: Etihad Arena

Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Abu Dhabi to Etihad Arena this December. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience. Expect Santa’s magical flying sleigh, an audience snowball fight, and a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole. Ticket prices start from Dhs75 and can be purchased here . Read more about the performance here

Elf The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Dec 14 and 15, prices from Dhs75, Tel: (600) 511 115, etihadarena.ae