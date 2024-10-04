Three dining experiences, one location at District 8…

Get ready to roll out the red carpet for District 8 – a brand new culinary and nightlife hub soon opening doors in the Dubai Marina this November. Set to house three new dining concepts, District 8 will transform the area and breathe new life into its culinary offerings.

The three new venues to open are Blume, Rodina, and Luxuria, conceptualised by Alex Investment Group, the makers of Zenon. Within the multi-concept experience, you’ll find something for everyone.

The breakdown…

Mediterranean-inspired eatery Blume offers a blend of international, Mediterranean and Japanese flavours. The space itself is inspired by Mediterranean living and features a shisha lounge and an outdoor terrace with stunning sweeping views of the Marina.

It’s all very calm and peaceful, marked by botanical decor, vibrant greenery, soft hues and natural elements. The spot will be open 24/7 and will feature an extensive menu with cocktails and shisha. An in-house DJ will be spinning tunes all night to keep you company and delivery services will also kick off soon.

Rodina is a mix of Russian and Mediterranean influences, and offers a taste that is traditional yet modern. This is your Russian gastronomy fine dining venue, with cross-cultural, fusion cuisine and inventive flair. Find here premium Russian ingredients such as barbariska and zefir, and of course, Christian Dior plates. There will also be a live DJ, Russian singers and other entertainment.

After your meal, move on to Luxuria to dance and sing your night away. This Russian karaoke lounge offers a unique nightlife experience, featuring modern design, rich textures, luxurious seating, state-of-the-art lighting and screens for a lively atmosphere. The private karaoke lounge also has shisha and a champagne show.

District 8, Dubai Marina, coming soon, @district8dubai

Images: Supplied