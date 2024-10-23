A fun way to tick off a day during 30×30

Lace up those sneakers, the Dubai Fitness Challenge returns later this month. Taking place from Saturday, October 26 to November 24, 2024, it’s a 30-day challenge to get you to do at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.

If you’re up for the challenge, don’t worry. You won’t just have a date with the boring ol’ gym every day, as there are plenty of fun activities across the city you can partake in.

One event will take you to the exclave of Dubai, to the gorgeous Hatta for Dubai’s Stand Up Paddle (SUP).

Taking place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, your 30×30 session will take place at the gorgeous Hatta Dam where an exhilarating day of water-based fitness and fun awaits.

Well, okay we will be honest with you. It’s a 45-minute session for adults, but that’s 15 whole extra minutes where you can soak in those views while burning calories. Bringing little ones over the age of six and your teenager? It’s a 30-minute session.

If you’re a first-timer, don’t worry, you can ease your way through your session, and the more experienced paddlers can push their limits near the heart of the Hatta mountains. There’s training for kids too in a safe and fun environment led by certified coaches.

Last year, over 1,000 people from across the UAE and beyond attended, so if you want to partake this year, sign up here.

The SUP boards are complimentary on the day, so just bring your good vibes and energy.

While you’re there, you can sign up for a free one-hour kayak session, available on a first-come-first-serve basis to all registered participants. Over 17s can take one kayak for themselves, but under 17s have to opt for the double kayak and must be accompanied by an adult.

But that’s not all. You can also partake in a 45-minute sunset yoga session set against the backdrop of the rugged mountains.

Images: Dubai Fitness Challenge