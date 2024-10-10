Sign up now…

Get ready to pedal through Dubai’s iconic skyline as registrations for the beloved annual Dubai Ride 2024 are now open. Taking place on Sunday, 10 November 2024, the iconic cycling event is back for its fifth edition, offering both seasoned cyclists and beginners an unforgettable experience, cycling up Sheikh Zayed Road.

Part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Ride gives participants the chance to get active and smash their 30×30 goals while soaking in views of the city’s most famous landmarks. Choose between two routes: a 12km journey along Sheikh Zayed Road for those looking for a scenic ride, or a 4km family-friendly option that winds through Downtown Dubai, passing icons like Burj Khalifa, Museum of the Future, and Dubai Opera.

This year, there’s a new addition, Dubai Ride Speed Laps, for experienced cyclists 21 years and above. The Speed Laps will take place from 5am to 6am, on a high-speed 12km route along Sheikh Zayed Road, where you’ll need to maintain a minimum speed of 30km/h.

Registrations are open now for the Dubai Ride, so don’t miss your chance to be part of Dubai’s largest community cycling event. You’ll receive individual bibs, and collection details will be announced soon. Registration for the Speed Laps will begin on Monday, October 14, 2024.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, this ride is a must for anyone living in or visiting Dubai.

dubairide.com

Images: Provided