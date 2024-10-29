Bringing the airlines total weekly flights between Dubai and Australia to 70…

Emirates has relaunched flights to Adelaide, connecting Dubai with Southern Australia with a new daily route. The new service will see Dubai and Adelaide connecting seven days per week via a 12 hour 20 minute flight, operated on the airline’s Boeing 777-200LR.

As such, there are 302 seats available across two cabins, with 38 Business Class seats available in a 2-2-2 configuration, and 264 economy seats. Return fares start from Dhs6,820 in economy and Dhs27,280 in Business Class.

“The return of Emirates’ daily service to Adelaide is significant for South Australia, commented South Australia Premier, Peter Malinauskas. “We’re not just welcoming back a world-class airline; we’re re-opening South Australia’s doors to the world, showcasing our beautiful state to over 220,000 potential visitors each year.”

Those who book a flight from Dubai to Adelaide can look forward to discover the region’s iconic wine regions, beautiful beaches, and impressive arts, music and film scene. Among the must-visit attractions in Adelaide, the city is famed for its Botanical Garden, Barossa Valley, and Adelaide Central Market.

Emirates’ flight EK440 will depart Dubai each day at 2am, arriving in Adelaide at a local time of 8.50pm. The return Emirates flight EK441 takes off from Adelaide at 10.40pm, arriving in Dubai at 5.20am. All times are local.

The relaunch of Emirates flights between Dubai and Adelaide now means that the Dubai-based carrier offers 70 weekly flights to Australia, taking passengers from Dubai to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide.

Image: Getty