If you made plans to see La Perle DXB in Al Habtoor City over the next few days, do note that there will be no performances for a few days in October 2024.

Deemed Dubai’s most spectacular show, La Perle DXB took to Instagram to address the decision to cancel the shows on Sunday, October 14, 2024 due to technical issues.

The post added that the show will be closed for a few days until October 22, 2024, for a scheduled maintenance period. In the past, La Perle DXB stated this is to keep the show both spectacular and safe, not just for the performers, but the audience.

If you had (or have) tickets to see the show, you have the option to transfer the ticket to an alternative show. Reach out to the team on 04 437 0001 for further information.

The show will resume on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

Tickets to see the show start from Dhs269, but you can pair your show with a dinner package at one of the hotel’s restaurants with prices from Dhs364. Read more here.

About La Perle DXB

La Perle is the jaw-dropping show by Franco Dragone, known for his productions of Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau.

It opened in Dubai back in 2016 and has since become one of the city’s must-see shows. The performance features a cast of 65 world-class artists including acrobats, dancers, strongmen and contortionists performing a variety of aqua and aerial feats. All the action takes place on a stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water, which drains within seconds. Wow!

The fairy tale invites you to reawaken the child inside them with characters inspired by traditional tales, including a prince of pearls, a young fisherwoman, dragons, a giant puppet and more. It’s a show you need to see at least once while you’re in Dubai.

Missing out on seeing La Perle DXB?

La Perle DXB, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, reopening on Oct 23, Tel: (0)4 437 0001. laperle.com

