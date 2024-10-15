The most beautiful rooftop bars in Dubai for drinks with a view

Rooftops and Dubai go together like pickles and shawarma…

There’s something special about watching the sunset over Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline from a rooftop, especially during winter. Golden hour enthusiasts will love taking in the views from Palm Jumeirah surrounded by the sea while city dwellers can admire the lights of Downtown’s urban night scene. In other words, Dubai is the perfect setup for whiling away on a rooftop.

Without further ado, here is our list of the best places to drink and dine on a rooftop in Dubai:

Above Eleven

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven serves a menu of fine Japanese-Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments.

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 4pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 4pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai

Paraíso Rooftop Club by Amazónico

This tropical hotspot in DIFC boasts three floors of fun, but its rooftop bar, Paraíso, is a vibrant spot for twinkling DIFC views, an outdoor cocktail bar, and a Copacabana-themed design. Party until late with live resident DJs and an exclusive rooftop menu with crafted cocktails and sharing bites such as oysters, crispy plantain, and tuna tartare.

Paraíso Rooftop Club by Amazónico , Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. , Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 571 3999. @amazonicodubai

Atelier M

Crowning out the drinking and dining emporium that is Pier 7 is Atelier M, a sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top floors of Pier 7. From its impressive perch, guests get 360-degree views of Dubai Marina from this super-chic terrace lounge.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Wed and Thur 5pm to 2am, Tue, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Attiko

Attiko is a sleek rooftop bar offering panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, open daily, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 2am, Tel:(0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Taking up residence on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is Barfly by Buddha-Bar, a Paris-born, internationally-renowned concept. Perched atop the 13th floor of the hotel, the expansive terrace gazes out over Palm West Beach below, and across to Dubai Marina and Bluewaters. For alfresco drinks with a view, few can rival Barfly by Buddha-Bar in this part of town. It’s a lovely sundowner spot with tasty dishes to match.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 5pm to 1am weekdays, 5pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 423 0000. @barflydubai

CE LA VI

When visitors come to town, a firm favourite to to take them to is CE LA VI. Firstly, the setting is unrivaled, with its prime Burj Views from the 54th floor of Address Sky View unmatched by any other venue. But there’s more to CE LA VI than just the incredible vistas. An alfresco pool deck for shisha, sky bar and club lounge are all welcome additions to the indoor and alfresco restaurant, inviting guests for power business lunches, sundowners and a regular rotation of club nights, meaning there really is no bad time to go. And that’s before we’ve even mentioned the food, which is some of the best pan-Asian fare to be served in this part of town.

CE LA VI Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 3am Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3am Sat. Tel: (0)4 582 6111. celavi.com

CouCou Dubai

CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm, with mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Fouquet’s Dubai

The Parisian restaurant in Downtown spans four floors featuring a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a stunning rooftop brasserie/bar called Le Toit, which boasts incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the Opera District. Guests can tuck into the delicious French brasserie menu masterminded by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire and sip on signature cocktails under the twinkling stars and lights of Downtown while listening to the beats of the resident DJ.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Le Toit, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai

High Society

On the rooftop of The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, High Society is the hotel’s crowning jewel, and the lengthy swimming pool – exclusive to in-house guests by day – boasts breathtaking city vistas. Simply dressed in grey and blue, it’s dotted with sun beds and loungers, plus a trio of cabanas, which are the most sought-after spots for guests. As the sun sets, High Society welcomes a glamorous sundowner crowd to enjoy an excellent and inventive array of cocktails, like the Titicaca’s Well (Dhs85), a tequila-based sip with homemade bell pepper and passionfruit cordial, topped with soda.

High Society, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, Business Bay, bar open 5pm to 1am Sun to Weds and 5pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. dorchestercollection.com

Level 43 Sky Lounge

A neon-hued rooftop lounge on top of the Four Points by Sheraton, Level 43 is one of the best rooftop bars in Dubai for drinks with a view of the sparkling city skyline. From this lofty spot, you get to enjoy views of Sheikh Zayed Road in all its frenetic glory, while dining on quirky tapas and sushi.

Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Bur Dubai, daily from 2pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 414 2213. level43lounge.com

Look Up

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville is Look Up, a rooftop bar and pool that overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers. Be sure to stick around for sundowners or shisha at the sleek poolside bar.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, 10am to 1am daily, Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

Luna

Amongst the urban jungle of Gate Village, Luna Dubai is as beautiful Burj-facing bar with an expansive alfresco terrace. Under the starry night sky, head here for a sundowner before heading to one of DIFC’s many gourmet eateries, or let it serve as the perfect spot for a nightcap when you’re looking for master mixology paired with fabulous views.

Luna, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Monkey Bar

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Berlin import Monkey Bar, located just opposite DIFC, is perched on the rooftop of 25hours Hotel. Whether you’re looking for delicious Latin American food, killer views of the Museum of the Future, or playful evening vibes, Monkey Bar does not disappoint. Sit back, relax, and enjoy its nightly lineup of live DJs.

Monkey Bar Dubai, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai, open daily Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 210 2566. @monkeybardubai

Ongaku

One of the loftiest spots in DIFC, Clap sits pretty on the 9th floor of Gate Village 11, with a terrace that snakes around the restaurant and bar a great spot to perch up for rooftop sipping and grazing through the menu. But beyond the main space sits another bar – Ongaku by Clap, which is the place to be for lively brunches and vibrant late-night drinks with a view if you’re in DIFC. The neon-lit bar serves up some master mixology, and there’s a regular rotation of resident DJs that keep the party spinning until the early hours.

Ongaku, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9, daily 8pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. @clapdxb

Paros

Inspired by the Greek Island that sits in the heart of the Aegean Sea – Paros is the only rooftop pool bar and restaurant in JLT. Located on the 46th floor of Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Paros offers guests a chilled sanctuary that goes from dawn to dusk. Distinctly Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant and the Middle East adorn the menu.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Wed open 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 5741 111. @paros.dubai

The Penthouse

Rooftop party spot The Penthouse might be the place to be for late night parties, ladies’ nights and international DJ sets, but you shouldn’t miss sundowners at this sleek and contemporary rooftop bar. Perched on the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah, it benefits from a unique vantage point that offers prime views of the Dubai Marina skyline on one side and views of the Downtown Dubai skyline on the other side. The best seats in the house are the gorgeous lounge tables that line the glass edge, where beautiful Marina vistas provide a show-stopping backdrop to master mixology and pan-Asian bites.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 4am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. thepenthouse.co/dubai

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sunset from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two. It’s an old-but-gold sundowner spot on JBR, with some lovely Ain Dubai views.

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

If Dubai Marina is your choice of setting, Grosvenor House is the go-to pick for high-end restaurants and a buzzing atmosphere. Up on the roof, Siddharta Lounge provides breathtaking 360-degree views, a sharing-style menu, and the ultimate glam vibe as groups gather around the pool.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat 5pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

SoBe

Guaranteed sunset views? Check! From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from SoBe’s outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun 4pm to 1am, Mon and Tues 5pm to 1am, Wed to Fri 5pm to 3am, Sat 4pm to 3am, Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @sobedubai

Tiki’s at Canary Club

From live DJs to sunrise yoga, this rooftop bar is the coolest addition to JLT. Tiki’s is located on the second floor of Canary Club in JLT with panoramic skyline views, twists on Californian cuisine, traditional cocktails, and an impressive lineup of pop-ups and events.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences Hillside, JLT, Dubai. Mon to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thur and Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 7pm and 8pm to 2am, Sun 2pm to 10pm. @canaryclubdxb

Zeta Seventy Seven

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and is adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools. Whether you are after a couple of cocktails or digging into a delicious meal, ZETA Seventy Seven will be a night you won’t ever forget.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Images: Provided/Social