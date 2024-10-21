The foray of Salvaje into the notorious Dubai party brunch is a hit with the people…

Party brunches are a Dubai institution – the perennial brunchers wait for the weekends to roll around so they can come out of the dark, and in a social universe like that, you can only imagine the multitude of options. There is a party brunch in every corner in Dubai, in every lane and locality. So, the question at hand before I went to Salvaje’s new Saturday brunch was – do we really need another party brunch?

The answer to that is – that doesn’t really matter because where there is a brunch, there are brunchers, and such was the case with Salvaje. The people love it, as is evidence of the full house I showed up to, and it has all the elements of the typical party brunch pieced together in perfect fashion.

The highlight is of course the food – a set menu to choose from and a buffet with assorted bites of all kinds of sushi, gyoza and a dessert counter. There is no shortage of options and even if you’re someone who doesn’t dabble with seafood, there are chicken, beef and vegetarian alternatives.

Our starters come as miso soup, an excellent, salty way to whet the appetite, the steamed edamame, light and perfect to begin the meal and the rock shrimp, a universal crowd pleaser.

The ambiance is an easy energy, nothing too much or too little. The pleasant din of conversation and laughter, and the strains of music in the background. In the background, mind you, which is a welcome change from the typical bass drum inside your ears and in the folds of your brain.

At some point during the experience, a live musician comes along, playing the bongos and beating out quite the tune. We see some people flourish a shoulder shake here and a seated jig-there. The party is starting to come alive.

As the afternoon progresses, we receive our share of main courses, picked out from a set menu along with two sides of our choice and there is no fault we can make of the food. The meats – chicken and beef – are succulent and well-seasoned, all saucy, spicy and incredibly flavourful. The salmon is the highlight, along with the veggie fried rice and the lamp chops.

All in all, the question of whether we need another party brunch is simply an irrelevant one, because when it works so well, that doubt is never in the picture. Whether you have a family with you, just a group of girls or couples, or even a party crowd, this brunch will suit for you. To give you some context, we went with a little toddler less than a year old, and even she was table tapping along with the music.

What’s On Verdict: No matter your crew – Slavaje’s brunch is a good time for everyone.

Salvaje, The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 12pm to 4pm, soft package, Dhs390, deluxe package, Dhs595, champagne package, Dhs735, Tel: (0) 4 570 3653, @salvaje.dubai

