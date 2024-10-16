Pull out your iPhones for these nature spots…

Nature in the UAE is a sweet surprise. You might think there isn’t much, but you’d be shocked to learn of all the spots, hidden away among the dunes and the skyscrapers. This list is your map to all of the most snapshot-worthy nature spots, waiting to end up on your feed. Go on, be a tourist in your own city.

Al Zorah Natural Reserve

This lesser-known ecosystem in Ajman is made up of a tidal creek and a lush mangrove forest home to a rich variety of birdlife. Natural greenery is not that much of a common sight here, but this hidden gem of nature spots is every nature lover’s dream. Mangroves are an important element of the coastline in this part of the world and you can spot nearly 60 species of birds, including the Greater Flamingo and a number of egrets and herons. If the sight of serene waters isn’t quite enough for you, and some adrenaline is the fix, you can also participate in water sports like windsurfing and kayaking.

Jubail Mangrove Park

The stunning Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi is an absolute must-visit for nature-seekers. A huge boardwalk will take visitors on a nature trail through the natural landscape of mangroves near Yas Island and, take it from us, it’s amazing. As well as the stunning nature walk, there’s loads of activities for the whole family to get involved in such as guided boardwalk tours, kayak trips, and e-canoe tours of the mangroves.

Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve

A bit of natural history for you, and quite a spectacular bit at that. The Al Wathba Fossil Dunes Reserve is located 45 kilometres outside Abu Dhabi city and is home to more than 1,700 fossil dunes. The dystopian-esque stone structures were formed with the force of wind and sediment deposits over four million years, according to experts. The reserve itself is visitor-friendly, with trails, benches, shading, light and sound shows and an amphitheatre. The Milky Way View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waseem sherief | India (@waseemsherief)

This isn’t an Earth-bound formation or nature spot but a place from which you can witness a rare sight in the UAE. This location is just an hour and a half out from Abu Dhabi towards Al Ain and offers the perfect vantage point and conditions to spot The Milky Way in the sky. It’s a night time haunt, so make sure you drive down after sunset and bring a nice picnic with you to spot our stunning galaxy. Al Ain Oasis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paolo Rossetti (@weekenduae)

A green paradise in the middle of the desert – that is the Al Ain Oasis. This is the largest Oasis in the city of Al Ain, and dates back to more than 4,000 years. The oasis covers more than 1,200 hectares and contains more than 147,000 date palm trees producing 100 varieties of date. Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the oasis is the falaj system, an ancient genius system of irrigation that made the lives of the farmers easier. Al Wathba Salt Lakes This awe-inspiring locale, which was once a salt flat, has been developed into lakes that are home to many of Abu Dhabi’s species, most famously the 4,000-odd flamingoes, over 250 species of birds and 37 plant varieties that have travellers and families driving down from far and wide to photograph these relics of a bygone world. The Al Wathba Lakes are designated for protection by law, and also include self-guided walking trails for you to explore.

Masfout

A 90-minute drive from the centre of Ajman, this tiny enclave is located in the rugged Hajar Mountains, flanked by Hatta, Ras Al Khaimah and Oman. It’s an off-the-beaten-track favourite for hiking and mountain biking – and the old fort is particularly photogenic. If you’re not a GCC national, be sure to take the Sharjah-Kalba Road, as this avoids the Oman border crossing.

Stairway to Heaven

Did you know that Ras Al Khaimah is home to a Stairway To Heaven? The breathtaking mountain trail, located in Wadi Ghalilah near the Oman border, is not for the faint-hearted – only experienced climbers should attempt it – but making it up the 1,900 metres to the top will not only score you an epic photo, but some serious bragging rights.

Hatta Dam

Believe it or not, this stunning turquoise dam is less than a two-hour drive from Dubai. Surrounded by rocky mountains, you’ll enjoy some spectacular views along the way – don’t forget to bring a picnic to this epic UAE nature spot. To make the most of the calm waters, we recommend renting a kayak or pedal boat. One thing many people visit this stunning rocky landscape for is the hiking, so make sure you take some comfortable shoes and get ready for some breathtaking scenes.

Al Qurm Nature Reserve

Another stunning UAE nature spot to marvel at a natural mangrove forest is the Al Qurm Nature Reserve, which you’ll find at Kalba on the southern outskirts of Kalba village, on Sharjah’s east coast. The 500-hectare park of protected mangroves is home to species such as Arabian-collared kingfishers and hawksbill and green turtles. Enjoy guided kayak tours or go paddle-boarding around the area.

Fossil Rock

If you visit Fossil Rock in Sharjah, you’ll find an expansive stretch of natural desert, juxtaposed with craggy marine fossils. This UAE nature spot is great for camping, trekking and hiking, and if you want an educational experience, you can opt for a guided tour, which will be undertaken by the nearby Mleiha Archaeological Centre.

