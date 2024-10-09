Nicer days are here…

And on that note, you’re here because you want our list of things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend. So naturally, we have you covered. Enjoy.

Friday, October 11

Treat yourself at Saray Spa

While this is a bit of a drive from the city, it is well worth the trouble. Saray, at Al Wathba a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, has a host of rejuvenating experiences lined up to melt your stresses away. Pick from a list of amazing relaxation options such as massages, a salt room, jacuzzi, steam room, plunge pools and much more. The perfect way to end a long week.

Saray, Al Wathba a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 204 4553. @alwathbahotel

Enjoy elevated dining at Majlis by Pierre Hermé

Try the all new Majlis by Pierre Hermé at Rosewood Abu Dhabi. This is a full fledged, all-day dining option operating at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi where Parisian pâtisserie meets traditional majlis. Whether it’s a business meeting or just a rendezvous with award-winning pastries you’re here for, you’ve arrived at the right spot. Here’s everything we discovered when we visited.

Majlis by Pierre Hermé, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11pm daily. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Wrap up the week with ladies’ night at W Lounge

Fridays are not to be missed at the W Abu Dhabi. Head to the colourful W Lounge after-work and when you buy one cocktail for Dhs85 at one of Yas Island’s most glamorous venues, you’ll get unlimited drinks for the rest of the evening. Cheers to that.

W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 11pm, Friday, Dhs85. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @wabudhabi

Saturday, October 12

Dine on the Californian coast

Right here, on Hudayriyat Island. Nalu Surf Club is all set to host you in a casual yet sophisticated setting, with a dual-storey layout and rooftop lounge as well as polished wooden interiors and a sun-soaked bar, inspired by the Californian coast. The restaurant only opened to diners last weekend, so this is your chance to be one of the first to try it.

Nalu Surf Club, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @nalu_surfclub

Drop by an incredible izakaya

Daikan on Yas Bay has just rolled out a new menu of delicacies exclusive to its Abu Dhabi location, and this is your chance to enjoy dishes such as the rich and flavourful chicken katsu and spicy and delectable pepper cheese bacon skewers. You also won’t want to miss the succulent angus short ribs, among other delights.

Daikan Izakaya, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)58 124 1529. @daikanizakaya_ae

Take the kiddies to Stick Man Live on Stage

Or just go and enjoy the show yourself. Stick Man Live on Stage will arrive in Abu Dhabi all the way from London’s West End this weekend, and this adaptation of the much-loved story book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is about to share a touching, funny and original production with you.

Stick Man Live on Stage, ERTH Hotel, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, October 11 and 12, shows at 3pm and 6pm, from Dhs155. virginmegastore.me