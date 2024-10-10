Disco balls and dance tunes by way of Tulum are making their way to J1 Beach…

Get ready to dine under the sparkle of a disco ball: Tulum-born Gitano is set to open in Dubai this November. The tropical restaurant will bring a Mexican fiesta to J1 Beach, when it opens on the beachfront alongside a string of new beach clubs and restaurants in the final quarter of 2024.

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai will be the brand’s fifth global location.

A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

As well as a restaurant for more formal lively dining, part of the Gitano DNA is a lively beach lounge for dancing into the early hours, both of which we’re expecting to land at J1 Beach.

What is J1 Beach?

Replacing the old La Mer South, J1 Beach is set to be the city’s newest daycation destination, with three beach clubs and nine restaurants opening along the stretch of sand between the Rove Hotel and what was La Mer Central.

The trio of beach clubs will be haute daytime spots from some of the industry’s biggest players: Cannes’ hotspot Baoli will open as a beach club here; as will Dubai’s beloved Greek eatery, Gaia; and Gigi, one of the most famous names in the St Tropez daytime party scene. Restaurants debuting alongside Gitano will include African Queen from the creators of Beefbar, a members club called Chouchou, and Moscow’s Sakhalin.

