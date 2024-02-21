40 exciting restaurant, bar and beach club openings coming to Dubai in 2024

Keep these on your radar…

Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

Bookmark this list as we will keep it updated…

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Alba

Alba Restaurant is set to open in March bringing a skilful blend of comfort street food with a gastronomic European touch. Inside, Alba boasts a groovy vibe, trendy music and a show kitchen creating an atmosphere which marries European elegance with elements inspired by Asian culture and philosophy. A highlight? The one-of-a-kind bar concept which will bring together Asian flavours, traditional brewing techniques, and the mystique of Asian wildlife. Expect an extensive selection sourced from breweries across Japan from the delicate flavours of high-grade sake to sips with umami notes.

Alba, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening March 2024. @albarestdubai

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes Aretha, a chic restaurant and lounge that will remind you of the roaring twenties. Their second restaurant opening at the St Regis Gardens alongside their existing concept, Chez Wam, expect live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers. It is set to open its doors in the coming months.

Aretha, St. Regis Gardens, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm – Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @arethadubai

Bâoli From the ultra-chic shores of Cannes and Miami, famed party hotspot Bâoli will open its first Middle East outpost next year at J1 Beach. With its lush jungle-inspired ambience, contemporary Japanese cuisine, live performances, and unforgettable party atmosphere, Bâoli is sure to be the city’s next hot ticket. Bâoli, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024. Bisou Enhancing the pre-theater dining options around Downtown from March will be Bisou. The fine dining destination is set to bring a novel concept to the city, one that ‘combines French classics and Middle Eastern spirit with the love of French literature.’ Sounds interesting. Inside, the venue will boast warm and spacious interiors exuding an elegant style that will remind you of a romantic restaurant in France. And it looks absolutely amazing. Bisou, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening March 2024. @bisou.dubai

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Daikan Izakaya

A licensed iteration of Dubai’s beloved Daikan ramen joint will add to the string of brilliant eateries now found within City Walk’s C2 district. Alongside the likes of Mythos and Nola and soon-to-open Rare, in C2, it will serve up all of the dishes known and loved from Daikan’s other branches, with a few City Walk specials. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy it all with a glass of wine or two.

Daikan Izakaya, C2, City Walk, opening soon. @daikanramen_ae

Frantzén and Studio Frantzén

Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm later this year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening 2024.

Gerbou

Set to open sometime this year in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening 2024. @gerbou

Gigi Rigolatto

KGigi Rigolatto will open on J1 Beach in September 2024. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Gitano

Dinner with a side of fiesta… The tropical jungle of Mexico will also land on J1 Beach later this year in the form of Gitano. With locations in Tulum, Miami, and NYC, this modern bohemian beach club will transport guests with sensational dinner and dancing experiences, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Jamavar

Hailing from London’s swanky Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian restaurant Jamavar will open in the first half of 2024. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

Jamavar, Downtown Dubai, opening H1 2024. @jamavardubai

Jara by Martín Berasategui

Michelin-lauded Spanish chef Martín Berasategui is bringing a taste of Spain to Dubai with his first restaurant in the Middle East, Jara. Located on the 18th floor of The Lana, guests can expect a bold menu showcasing the finest Basque recipes curated by Martín himself, authentic Spanish pintxos, and cocktails at Jara Bar.

Jara by Martín Berasategui, The Lana, Business Bay, opening February 2024.

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

KIGO

Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is KIGO, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar.

Kygo, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, opening late 2024.

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

LAVITA

Bringing a touch of la dolce vita to Dubai, chic Italian beach house LAVITA is set to open its doors in the coming weeks inside the ultra-luxe Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah – One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection. Masterminded by hospitality experts Mine & Yours Group, the team behind Chic Nonna, LAVITA will also have two restaurant concepts: the Italian called LAVITA and a Japanese concept called Shima. Fusing Italian coastal allure with Dubai’s dynamic luxury scene, LAVITA boasts breathtaking views over the Dubai Marina and Arabian Gulf and will have a huge focus on music and entertainment, featuring a wow-worthy lineup of performers, international acts, and brand collaborations.

La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach, opening March 2024.

Lila Molino

Just over a year ago, Chef Shaw Lash and her husband Tarek introduced Dubai to an authentic taste of Mexico with the region’s first wood-fired taqueria, Lila Taqueria. Now, ready to wow Dubai foodies all over again, the couple are set to open their second concept – Lila Molino. In the past 12 months, Lila Taqueria has become renowned for its genuine Mexican flavours, quality locally sourced ingredients, warm atmosphere, and, not to mention, its iconic homemade corn tortillas made daily from Mexican heirloom corn. Soon-to-open in Alserkal Avenue, Lila Molino will feature a café serving freshly ground single-origin beans from Mexico, a concept store selling handpicked Mexican pottery and dinnerware, and a huge restaurant upstairs serving its moreish wood-fired tacos, tostadas, churros, and more. Vamos!

Lila Molino & Café, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Opening February 2024. @lilamolino

Lio

Dubai’s dinner and a show scene is getting a serving of iconic entertainment, as Ibiza’s sizzling cabaret hotspot Lío is opening in Dubai. Slated to open in late 2024, it will be one of the flagship restaurants at FIVE LUXE, which will open in early 2024 on JBR. In unique FIVE style, the venue promises to be as wow-worthy as the shows at this famed entertainment extravaganza. Lio Dubai will be built on its own hedonistic party island off the JBR coast.

Lio, FIVE LUXE, JBR, opening Q4, 2024. @liodubai

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Market Island

A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall in the coming months. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open at the mall’s north end on the ground floor. Across 70,000 square feet, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from. There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs.

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, opening early 2024.

Mimi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

MiMi Mei Fair, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @mimimeifair.ae

Mr. Chow

The world-famous Chinese hotspot, Mr Chow is set to replace Indochine, which closed its doors last year after a four-year stint in DIFC’s Gate District, in DIFC. The Dubai outpost will be Mr Chow’s eighth restaurant worldwide and second outpost in the Middle East after opening its doors in Riyadh in the buzzing King Abdullah Financial District. Mr Chow is famed for its unforgettable dining experience including a daily handmade noodle show, Champagne trolley, and one of the best-prepared Beijing ducks in the world.

Mr Chow, Precinct Building 3, Gate District, DIFC, opening soon. @mrchow

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

Mun, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Osterio Funkcoolio

Chef Akmal Anuar has unveiled plans for an exciting new restaurant in Dubai, and it’s set to open this year. Known for his inventive, unlicensed Japanese restaurants, for his latest venture chef Akmal is turning his attention to Italian cuisine. The new Osteria Funkcoolio will have seating for just 30 guests, and while Italian flavours will be at the beating heart of the menu, chef Akmal isn’t moving entirely away from the Japanese cuisine he’s known and loved for. The new Port De La Mer eatery will instead serve ‘innovative Itameshi creations,’ which the chef describes as a collision of Italian cuisine and the best of Japanese Kyoto ingredients. So, we can’t wait to see what this menu looks like.

Osterio Funkcoolio, Port De La Mer, opening early 2024. @funkcoolio

Paradiso

Its master mixology, stunning design, and speakeasy location within a pastrami shop in Barcelona saw Paradiso recognised as the World’s Best Bar in 2022 – and it’s opening in Dubai. The globally famed cocktail bar is set have drinks connoisseurs flocking to the soon-to-open FIVE LUXE in JBR. The Dubai iteration will be the first global location for the Barcelona-born Paradiso, and with FIVE LUXE set to open in the coming months, we’re hopeful it won’t be long before we’ll be able to try the bar’s imaginative libations in Dubai.

Paradiso Dubai, FIVE LUXE, JBR, opening soon. @paradisodubai

Pitfire, Dubai Hills Business Park

Fans of the famous homegrown pizza joint, Pitfire, will be able to get a slice and a beer at the new outpost in Dubai very soon… Set to open in 2024, Pitfire Pizza is bringing its moreish thin-crust pizza and relaxed vibe to the city’s new foodie hotspot, Dubai Hills Business Park. Unique to the Dubai Hills restaurant, guests will be able to wash it all down with a selection of alcoholic beverages including beer, wine, and cocktails, as well as a few new surprises added to the food menu.

Pitfire Pizza, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening early 2024. pitfirepizzabakers.com

Ralph’s Coffee The American fashion designer, Ralph Lauren, is about to bring a dash of New York chic to Dubai with its luxe café brand, Ralph’s Coffee. Set to make its UAE debut in the Mall of the Emirates next month, the photogenic café will be located next to Polo Ralph Lauren on the first floor of the mall. Instantly recognisable for its timeless design, iconic shade of green, equestrian-themed artwork, and of course the cute Polo bear, Ralph’s Coffee is set to open at the end of January 2024. Ralph’s Coffee, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, opening February 2024. @ralphscoffee Rare From the team behind The Pointe’s beloved CMP Bar & Grill comes Rare, a sleek new steakhouse that will open as part of C2, City Walk’s licensed dining destination. While we don’t know much more for now, we’re expecting big things. Rare, C2, City Walk, opening February 2024. @theraredxb

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach next year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Sexy Fish

With decor by Damien Hirst, an exclusive address in London’s Mayfair, and a celeb clientele that includes Johnny Depp, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner, Sexy Fish is one of London’s most glittering restaurants – and it’s opening in Dubai. The avant-garde Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese cuisine in a high-octane environment, is set to open in Dubai in 2024, according to its website. This will be the fourth brand of Sexy Fish, joining the original in London, plus Miami, and their newest opening, Manchester. Sexy Fish is known for its opulent and glamourous interiors, which is exactly what we can expect when the venue opens in Dubai.

Sexy Fish Dubai, Innovation Hub, DIFC, opening 2024. @sexyfish_dubai

Shima

Before the launch of LAVITA, the stylish Italian beach club within the upscale Dorchester residences on Palm Jumeirah, One at Palm Jumeirah by the Dorchester Collection, it introduces its Japanese concept, SHIMA. Helmed by chef Koyi Tanabe, will showcase the vibrant flavours of Japanese fare with an innovative selection of sushi, sashimi, ceviche, and more. What to order? Try the signature Chutoro Sogigiri from the sushi bar featuring chutoro slices, scallops, mizuna leaves, olive oil, spicy soybean paste, and orange supreme.

LAVITA, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening February. mineandyoursgroup.com

Shoku

From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku, one of a number of new restaurants opening this year at Trade Center’s new dining destination, East Park. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant.

East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening 2024.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia.’ Chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We hope the frozen yoghurt and honey makes it on this menu too…

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening September 2024.

Sufret Maryam

Salam Dakkak, chef and owner of beloved JLT restaurant Bait Maryam, is set to open a second restaurant concept, Sufret Maryam in Wasl 51 soon. Sufret Maryam will be a fine dining version of Bait Maryam, serving elevated Levantine cuisine. Recognised by the likes of the Michelin Guide and MENA’s 50 Best, Bait Maryam is a force to be reckoned with in Dubai’s home-grown dining scene, her food is not to be missed.

Sufret Maryam, Wasl 51, Jumeirah 1, opening 2024. @sufretmaryam

Swingers

Dubai, get ready to par-tee: London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island in 2024, according to an article by Bloomberg. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island, opening 2024. swingers.club / @swingersldn

Tang

From South Africa to Dubai comes Tang, a new restaurant opening early next year at Palace Downtown. A homage to contemporary Japanese izakaya’s and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, this vibrant new eatery will pair fusion Asian flavours with incredible Burj Khalifa views. Named after the Tang dynasty, the restaurant is set over 10,000 square feet and promises Cantonese style sharing plates, featuring sushi, dishes from the robata and authentic wok dishes.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening early 2024. @tang_dubai_downtown

Tania’s Teahouse

Cuppa tea-quila anyone? Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, is moving to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Opening its doors in early 2024, Tania’s will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening early 2024. @taniasteahouse

Tatel

Get ready to dine at Tatel, the acclaimed restaurant from Tennis ace Rafael Nadal and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. The restaurant, born in Madrid and now found in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Mexico City and Riyadh, will open soon in Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection in Downtown Dubai, formerly the Vida Downtown. On the culinary front, expect an internationally-influenced Spanish menu that’s sophisticated and inventive, paired with an extensive and exclusive beverage list.

Tatel, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, opening Q2 2024. @tatelrestaurantdubai

Timbuktu Market

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q2 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry. The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai, opening Q2 2024. @timbuktu_market

TOTO

Opening alongside Tatel will be TOTO, an Italian concept also by sporting stars Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo. TOTO is self-described as an ode to the golden age of Italian cinema and was born in Madrid in 2020. A culinary homage to the legendary Cinema Paradiso film, it’s elevated and entertaining dining in a retro-chic setting. Expect to dine on dishes made from the freshest vegetables, meats and seafood, homemade pastas and traditional casseroles, while listing to live piano and a rotation of musical acts. The Madrid restaurant is also home to one of Spain’s most extensive wine lists, so expect to sip your way through a similarly varied offering at TOTO Dubai.

TOTO, Hotel Boulevard, Autograph Collection, Downtown Dubai, opening Q2 2024. @totorestaurantdubai

