12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend: Nov 15 to 17

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like a secret rave at a padel club, a full moon party, a one-off brunch, epic concerts, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, November 15

Check out a new evening brunch

Gather the girls and kick off your weekend in style with Sphere’s new Friday evening brunch at The Link, One Za’abeel. From 8pm to 11pm, guests can enjoy selection of light bites and delicious cocktails set against stunning skyline views. Dishes include dynamite shrimp, tuna tartare, truffle pizza and vanilla profiteroles, with DJ performances and live entertainment for the ultimate Friday night vibe. The brunch is priced at Dhs295 for ladies and Dhs345 for gents.

Sphere, The Link, One Za’abeel, Fridays 8pm to 11pm. Dhs295 ladies, Dhs345 gents. Tel:(0)4 666 1617. spheredubai.ae

Visit the world’s first Museum of Candy

A new family-friendly attraction, the world’s first Museum of Candy is set to open its doors this Friday. This sweet new attraction promises to be an immersive and interactive experience spread over 15 rooms. Tickets are priced from Dhs109 for adults and Dhs89 for children. The first-of-its kind museum promises to fuse facts and fun, inviting visitors to unleash their inner child as they go from room to room. A cotton candy bath, a gummy bear pool and a thrill and chill ice cream room are just a handful of the Instagrammable highlights.

Museum of Candy, Umm Hurair Street, 10am to 11pm Mon to Thurs, 10am to 12am Fri to Sun, opens November 15. @museumofcandy

End the week with a full moon party

Celebrate Attiko’s 2nd anniversary with an enchanting Full Moon Party this Friday. Starting at 7pm, guests can enjoy à la carte dining, curated cocktails, and an exclusive Lunatique cocktail inspired by Liquides Imaginaires’ latest fragrance. Enjoy a night of celestial elegance, fashion, and fragrance, complete with zodiac-based scent pairings, tarot readings, and a photo area to capture the magic of the evening.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina. Tel:(0)4 350 9983, Reservations@theattiko.com, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com

Saturday, November 16

Go to a secret rave

Get ready to make a racket this weekend as Dubai’s boutique padel club, Matcha Club, is turning into the most unexpected party spot for one night only. Taking place on this Saturday, from 6pm to 10pm, this epic sunset party will be headlined by none other than German DJ duo Onfaya (@onfaya.official), known for their infectious blend of Afro house, melodic house, and Latin vibes. The best part? Entry is free. All you need to do is sign up here to secure your spot on the guest list.

Matcha Club, Al Quoz. Saturday, November 16. 6pm to 10pm. Free to attend, sign up here – dxbgossip.com

Enjoy a one-off beachside brunch

Beautiful beach restaurant Bungalo34 is bringing the vibrant Le Soleil Social brunch from Cape Town to Dubai this Saturday. Starting at noon, guests can savour Mediterranean-inspired dishes, refreshing cocktails, and enjoy a lively atmosphere with DJ Chris Fild. Don’t miss out on new menu highlights like trofie al pomodoro and grilled whole seabass, all set against stunning sea views.

Bungalo34, Nikki Beach Residences, Pearl Jumeira Island, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Saturday, November 16, 12pm. Dhs650 for set menu and Dhs550 minimum beverage spend applicable per person. Tel:(0)4 238 1780. bungalo34.com

Party with Martin Garrix

After a smash-hit gig to kick off Atlantis Live earlier this year, superstar DJ Martin Garrix is returning to Atlantis The Palm this November. Taking to a purpose-built stage at Atlantis, The Palm, the Dutch DJ will bring his signature high energy to an unforgettable open-air gig.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 8pm on Nov 16, tickets from Dhs175, @atlantisthepalm

Skate and paint

Thrill-seekers and artists, get ready for DXBike’s first-ever Skate & Paint event, happening every weekend from November 9 to 24. In partnership with XDubai and Red Bull, this high-energy event combines art, music, and extreme sports with exciting features like a paint wall and ramps for skateboarding, BMX, and rollerblading. From 6pm to 10pm, enjoy live DJ sets, jaw-dropping performances, and even a chance to paint with glow-in-the-dark colours.

@xdubaipark

See Wiz Khalifa live

American rapper, songwriter and producer, Wiz Khalifa is responsible for some massive hits like Black and Yellow and the Furious 7 track See You Again, and he’s returning to Dubai this November. Headlining a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 16, the global superstar promises to deliver a dynamic live show that fans in the region won’t want to miss. Tickets start from Dhs199 for silver (seated), and Dhs299 for the regular standing area. If you want to be closest to the stage, you’ll want to snap up Golden Circle standing tickets, which are priced at Dhs499.

Wiz Khalifa at Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Nov 16, tickets from Dhs199, coca-cola-arena.com

Sunday, November 17

Enjoy an evening in the desert

If you’ve got visitors in town, a desert safari is a must-try experience. And if you’re looking for a new one then Noble Adventures is one to bookmark. This new desert experience offers a luxurious take on the traditional desert safari, and promises a memorable evening out amongst the desert dunes. You’ll get picked up in one of their luxurious 4×4 vehicles and then be taken to the beautifully boho camp just in time for sunset. From there, there’s entertainment like camel rides, sand boarding and falconry, then the option to enjoy either a four-course dinner or gourmet BBQ buffet and drinks.

Noble Adventure, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 5pm onwards, daily, from Dhs395. noble.adventure.uae

Check out a unique chef’s table

Michelin recommended restaurant Little Miss India has a personalised four-course dinner for Dhs750 per person. It begins with a unique twist where head chef Arif personally meets with each guest to understand their individual tastes and preferences before crafting a bespoke dish tailored just for them. This attention to detail ensures that every course is guaranteed to tantalise your palate but also be a culinary masterpiece. The dining experience takes place in Little Miss India’s eclectic dining room. The experience is available every Thursday to Sunday, from 6pm to 8.30pm. Little Miss India, Fairmont the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Thurs to Sun, 6pm to 8.30pm, Dhs750 per person. Tel: (0)4 457 3457. fairmont.com

Get your Sunday roast fix

A quintessential British brasserie, The Spaniel is a new addition to Bluewaters, and bringing a new flavour to the mix. Think the finest English sensibilities of lords and ladies and country clubs, translated into dark wood decor, cosy and nostalgic, and reflecting classic British architecture with iconic sporting moments. The menu honours the rich culinary traditions of an era bygone, with age-old recipes and craft cocktails that will evoke the spirit of Old England. English charm, done right. Bookmark this for your next Sunday roast.

The Spaniel, Bluewaters, 12pm to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 554 3728. @thespanieldxb

