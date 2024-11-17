Dubai, under Dhs50…

This here is your guide to doing Dubai on a budget. One may think Dubai is all expensive dinners, luxury yacht parties, exclusive nightclubs and basically a one-way ticket to emptying your bank account, but such is not the case. You can experience the very best of Dubai on a budget as well, and still get the complete Dubai experience.

Foodie things…

Have roadside chaat in Bur Dubai

Bur Dubai is South Asian food central, and if you’re looking for a taste of some streetside Indian chaat with the classics like pani puri, dahi puri, samosa chaat, raj kachori and of course a cup of karak, this is the place to be. The magic of Bur Dubai is that it’s so economical, your entire party of three people could eat for Dhs50 – just pick any one of the Indian spots located in and around the bazaar and you’re good to go.

Savour lip-smacking Iranian kababs

Al Ustad Special Kabab was the brainchild of Haji Mohammed Ali Ansari, an Iranian expat who came to Dubai, made it his home and gave it this hidden gem in 1978. Order the mixed girll for two for Dhs38 – it comes with a side of fries, huge, freshly baked tandoori naan and a serving of hummus. They’re an assorted mix, made with chicken, lamb and beef, and featuring varying flavours and marinades like lemon, sumac, cumin and a signature smokiness.

@ostadi_1978

Sample legendary Nepali momos at Gorkha

Gorkha, located in Satwa, is as rudimentary as it gets. It’s tiny, perched on a sidewalk over two floors connected with a dangerously teetering staircase. Upstairs, mismatched chairs and large posters of the scenic beauty of Nepal set the tone. These are some of the best, most delicious and authentic Nepali momos ranging from Dhs15-20 you’ll have in Dubai, and the spot has a fair bit of popularity for this very reason.

Have some Mongolian hotpot to warm the soul

Now that winter is coming around, it’s time to whip out the hotpot, with hot soup loaded up with delicious meats, vegetables and other ingredients of your choice. It’s quite a communal experience, really, shared between a large group of people with love and memories on the side. You can have spicy hotpot for all those comforting winter days for as little as Dhs50 at Little Lamb Hotpot & BBQ, with many branches across Dubai

@xiaoweiyang.uae Have a hearty bowl of noodles at San Wan This hidden gem in JLT has found a deep place in my heart, and the traditional bowl of hand pulled noodles with chili oil deeper still. Just the authenticity of the noodles, how fresh they are, how welcoming the space is, and of course, the flavours – everything screams heart, soul and goodness. It’s a simple dish, but sometimes simple is best. Douse it with chilli oil and it’s golden, all this at Dhs41. Incredibly filling. @sanwan.dxb Have a gourmet Turkish sweet treat Also lesser known, but my mother and I discovered this spot by the Kite Beach a while back, and we visit every time we feel like a treat. The concept is foolproof – sugar topped with more sugar. Turkish vanilla ice cream, topped with steaming semolina halva lashed with loads of ghee/butter/some sort of fatty goodness. The halva comes in different flavours like chocolate, pistachio and Lotus, but in my opinion the OG is the best. It feels like a little secret I share with my mum and I like that. @helvaciali1900 Have a cup of karak with some friends We all know and love this one – karak chai, derived from the Hindi words kadak chai, meaning strong tea, can be found in every corner, down every street, under every awning in the UAE. It comes out of pavement-bound establishments of every size, in the hands of runners tending to throngs of customers – couples in cars, groups of ladies and gents hanging around in and outside the centre of the action, almost always under the cover of the night. The chai is maximum Dhs2.50, but the joy is free. Cultural things… Bait al Banat Women’s Museum View this post on Instagram A post shared by deema_fahad (@deema_fahad)

Located near the Gold Souk in Deira, the Bait Al Banat Women’s Museum is all about shining a spotlight on the power of the female in this region. It is a fascinating cultural attraction and offers an insight into the history of Emirati women and their role in the country’s development. Exhibits in the museum cover the lives of individual women including artists, activists and scholars via images, interviews, personal items, letters and diaries. There is also an art gallery displaying the work of contemporary female artists from the UAE, with regularly updated exhibitions. Tickets at Dhs20.

Coffee Museum

The largest coffee museum in the Middle East is right here in Dubai in the Al Fahidi Historical District and it’s free to enter. It showcases a wide selection of antique items from the regional and international coffee history and culture. Experience a number of different regional styles of coffee including the local Arabic style, Ethiopian style, Japanese style, and more. You can even grab a coffee, sit back and sip as you get more coffee education in the cosy space. Insider tip: make sure to try their coffee-flavoured ice lollies. Tickets at Dhs10.

@coffeemuseum

Take a full tour of Old Dubai

The Souk is a landmark of great importance in the city and remains traditional, complete with haggling and eager vendors who butter you up for a sale. There’s a gold market and a spice market to explore, and also some shops with trinkets and souvenirs. The tiny lanes are all open air and some of them have rustic wooden archways. It’s a wonderful glimpse into a different face of the city, away from all the glitz and glamour. Dubai’s old town stands firm and proud to this day, as a symbol for the humble beginnings of this city. Explore Old Dubai and Souks on an authentic Al Fahidi neighborhood walking tour. Visit the souk markets, learn how to avoid tourist traps, cross the river on an abra boat, and taste local products with this company. Tickets at Dhs40.

Etihad Museum

Visit here to learn more about how this wonderful country came to be. The Etihad Museum documents the founding story of the UAE and is most appropriately located next to the Union House, where the the signing of the treaty establishing the UAE took place in 1971. Keeping up with the theme of history, the structure is designed in the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns built into the museum to resemble the pens used to sign the original declaration. Tickets for adults cost Dhs25 and for students it’s Dhs10.

@etihadmuseum

XVA Gallery

The XVA Gallery is located inside the XVA Art Hotel. The refined art gallery stocks contemporary pieces that are up for sale, perfect to add to or start a fine art collection. They even offer art consultancy services, if you’re looking for that sort of thing, and host exhibitions on the regular. It’s a great space to soak up some culture while absorbing the charm of the old city. It’s a great starting point to explore the Al Fahidi Historical Neigbourhood, which will take you back in time to the whims and charms of Old Dubai.

@xvagallery

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

This is one structure you won’t miss when you drive by it. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is located by the Al Jaddaf Waterfront and is designed to look like a book on a giant rehl, which is the wooden stand that holds the Quran when it is read– quite appropriate for a library. This is another hub of knowledge and learning, intersected with culture and creativity, because not only does the library have probably the best, most expansive collection of books in the city, but also co-working spaces and a regular program of events.

@mbrlae

Leila Heller Gallery

The brand’s first international outpost outside of New York, the Leila Heller Gallery in Alserkal Avenue has gained much recognition across the globe over three decades, known and loved as a pioneer in promoting creative dialogue and cultural exchange between Western artists and Middle Eastern, Central and Southeast Asian artists. Here in Dubai, at 14,000 square feet, it is the largest art gallery in the UAE with three exhibition spaces and regularly plays host to the best of the best in the local art world for art enthusiasts and beginners alike to immerse themselves into. Head over now to venture into a unique brand of art.

@leilahellergallery

Attractions…

Global Village

You may (currently) have over 200 days to visit the fun-filled attraction, but remember, there’s always plenty to see and do, so multiple trips are essential. So the sooner you visit, the better. Global Village is home to plenty of country pavilions from around the globe, each offering up cultural treats from their country. You can either walk home with shopping bags packed with items from clothing, accessories, perfumes, souvenirs and so much more, or you can enjoy the delicious cuisine. Many pavilions even put on cultural performances so you can enjoy a show while you dine.

@globalvillageUAE

Ripe Market

Ripe Market returns to Dubai’s Police Academy Park from Saturday, October 12. As the hot and humid weather fades and the roads become busier, we’re officially prepping ourselves for Dubai winter. That means alfresco dining, desert camping, road trips, beach weekends, all the season’s new openings, and the return of the beloved Ripe Market. There’s an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, homeware, artworks, food trucks, plus workshops, live entertainment, a children’s park, zipline, skate park, petting zoo, and more.

@ripemarket

Dubai Frame

It may be stunning during the day, but we recommend visiting this incomparable monument by night to truly appreciate the colours and the lights. Head to the observatory deck for Dhs50 to view Dubai in two halves – old and new. Book here.

dubaiframe.ae

Images: Supplied/Socials