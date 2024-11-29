Sponsored: Inject a spot of culture into your long weekend

If you’re making plans for the long weekend to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, one thing you don’t want to miss is a visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

You can easily spend a whole day at the Louvre Abu Dhabi exploring the museum’s works of art, but its temporary exhibition is currently what’s drawing in all the art lovers from around the country. Until February 2025, the museum’s temporary art space is hosting Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances, which shines a spotlight on art created from 1886 and 1905.

Visitors can expect to see over 100 masterpieces by artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cézanne, Paul Gauguin, and Georges Seurat.

The most popular painting at the venue? The Bedroom by Vincent van Gogh. The painting is well-known by art lovers across the world and is one of three versions done by the artist. It depicts his humble room in ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France, which he also used as his studio.

In the circular space, you will be able to venture around and visit other works of art by artists such as Paul Gauguin – a close friend of Vincent van Gogh, who lived with him for a short period in the Yellow House in Arles, and French painter Paul Cézanne – the father of Post-Impressionism. His work Portrait of Gustave Geffroy (1895) will be on display.

Don’t forget to spend time to soak in some more knowledge about the artist at the circular table at the centre of the exhibition and the interactive systems dotted around the space.

Want a free visit?

In a bid to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, formerly Union Day and UAE National Day, the art museum on Saadiyat Island is opening its doors to guests for zero dirhams on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Louvre Abu Dhabi will remain open from 10am until midnight, but do note the galleries and exhibition spaces will close at 6.30pm. The stunning dome will remain open until midnight, with last entry at 11pm.

Tickets are free, but you need to pre-book here.

