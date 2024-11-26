Party your way into 2025…

The annual Defected Dubai at Soul Beach is always an epic weekend of festival fun on the sand. But you won’t have to wait until next year for the return of Defected Dubai, as the record label has just announced an epic New Year’s Eve party at Bohemia.

The recently upgraded beach club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah will throw an unforgettable New Year’s Eve soiree against the backdrop of Dubai Marina’s twinkling skyline, inviting you to party your way into 2025 on the sand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOHEMIA BEACH CLUB (@bohemiabyfive)

The Defected Dubai event at Bohemia is set to be a special one. Not only is it the turning of a new year, but it also marks the 25 year anniversary of Defected Records – so you can expect one epic party on the sand as you say goodbye to 2024.

Although the line-up has not yet been announced, we can look forward to some huge Defected legends gracing the decks. With pure house tunes, Bohemia’s signature beachfront glamour, and of course front row views to the fireworks that will illuminate the skies at midnight.

The first wave of tickets are available now, priced at Dhs350 for general admission including three drinks. You can get them via fourvenues.com.

More big NYE gigs

Beach clubs across the city are set to bring huge international talents to the city to ring in 2025 with some huge beach bashes. At Zero Gravity, Joel Corry will headline on December 31, while visionary Italian DJ and producer duo Mathame will bring their one-of-a-kind NEO show to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. Nicky Romero headlines Barasti Beach, while it’s an all-star line-up of Dr. Alban, Fedde Le Grand, Jonas Blue and Willy William performing at the NYE gala at Rixos Premium Dubai.