Get those Mickey Mouse ears on!

Think you know Disney? Know Boo’s real name from Monsters Inc? Remember the name of Aurora’s prince? Do you know which celeb is the voice of Mufasa from The Lion King? If you got all the answers right (without Google’s help), then this is the quiz for you.

The Big Fat Disney Quiz takes place at TGI Fridays at Rove Downtown on November 6 from 8pm. Round up all your Disney friends and get ready to get those Mickey Mouse wheels turning for a magical night.

If you really want to get into it. Go dressed in your best Disney outfit and stand a chance to win a prize for your effort.

The best news? The quiz is free to enter.

What to expect

The quiz consists of five rounds of Disney trivia with three intermittent rounds of music bingo. And it’s not just pride you will walk home with, but some great prizes. That is, if you answer correctly.

To keep you fuelled during the night, there are plenty of bites, meals, and drinks you can enjoy off the TGI Fridays menu. Share a platter with your mates, or enjoy a whole meal to yourself. Enjoy it, but don’t let it distract you from the game.

Here’s how you sign up

If you can’t wait to show off your Disney knowledge, there are two ways you can sign up.

You can message the @quizbiz.ae team with your full name, contact number, and the number of guests attending, and they will sort the booking for you.

Or, you can contact TGI Friday at Rove Downtown with the same details as above.

See you there!

(PS. The answer to the above: Mary, Prince Phillip and James Earl Jones)

The Big Fat Disney Quiz, TGI Fridays, Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Nov 6, 8pm onwards, free to enter, Tel: (0)4 561 9999/(0)58 982 8591. rovehotels.com @quizbiz.ae

Images: Unsplash