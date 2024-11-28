Dubai Fashion Week is back in February…

Fashion fiends – we have some news for you. Dubai Fashion Week is coming back and the countdown is on. Mark your calendars for February of next year as the dates at February 1 to 6, 2025 for the brand new Autumn/Winter 2025/26 Edition.

The city’s official fashion week is all set to return to Dubai Design District (d3) once again, along with a new buyers programme to support designers and engage global buyers. DFW is the very first stop in the fashion calendar of the year, ahead of New York and the rest.

The upcoming edition, as always championed by the Arab Fashion Council, will see over 25 designers, labels and brands from around the world, including France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Palestine, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom, presenting an outstanding mix of diversity of both regional and international brands.

Expect to see to the whole spectrum of wear, from ready-to-wear collections to haute couture pieces. But that’s not all. The excitement extends beyond the runway, with a packed schedule of exclusive presentations, private dinners, and collection launches hosted by global brands and industry leaders throughout the week. Look forward to exclusive showcases by guest designers as well.

What’s new this year?

This year, say hello to the Buyer’s Programme. This initiative has been designed to bring the designers into the spotlight, uplift them and give them an international audience by bridging the gap between innovative talent and global buyers. Buyers and retailers have been invited from around the world to participate in this network.

Within the programme, participants will get direct access to a curated selection of talent, collections and exclusive sourcing opportunities. It’s a great way to build connections in the industry and expose oneself to the new markets. Designers interested in joining the Buyer’s Programme can apply online until December 22, 2024. Selected designers will then be notified in early January 2025.

To keep up with all DFW announcements and learn more about the new Buyer’s Programme, visit www.dubaifashionweek.org

Dubai Fashion Week, D3, Feb 1 to 5, 2025, @dubaifashionweek, @d3dubai, @arabfashioncouncil

Images: Supplied